Day 45- next Phase of COVID19 Vaccination commences

More than 1.47 Cr COVID19 vaccine doses administered

4.27 lakh vaccine doses given till 7pm today

Posted On: 01 MAR 2021 9:45PM by PIB Delhi

The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 1.47 Crore today.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16th Jan 2021 and vaccination of the Frontline Workers (FLWs) started from 2nd Feb 2021. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from today for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

25 Lakh potential beneficiaries registered on the Co-Win portal today. Out of this, 24.5 Lakh are citizens and the rest are Healthcare Workers and Frontline Workers. About 6.44 Lakh appointments were booked today by the citizen beneficiaries.

A total of 1,47,28,569 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7 pm today.

These include 66,95,665 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 25,57,837 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 53,27,587 FLWs (1st dose), 1,28,630 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 18,850 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities.

Total 4,27,072 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm today, the forty fifth day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination. Out of which 3,25,485 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 1,01,587 HCWs received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.