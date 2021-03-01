Tech Mahindra and Celonis Launch Frictionless Contact Center BPO Transformation Solution

Celonis, the global leader in Execution Management Systems (EMS) and Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, today have announced an expanded global partnership with the launch of the first of three new joint solutions for Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) transformation.

The expansion results from Tech Mahindra having secured significant new customer deals deploying Celonis’ Execution Management System (EMS) technology, having executed over 50 projects since the start of the global strategic alliance in December 2019, including a multimillion-dollar deal with a Forbes Global 500 customer in the telecoms sector, and reported customer savings of several million dollars. Both partners co-developed a Frictionless Contact Center BPO Transformation solution that enables customers to address the costs and lost profitability caused by poor customer service.

The new co-developed solution provides a pathway to best-in-class service for customer contact centers that increases business efficiency and optimizes cost by reducing friction. The solution incorporates a real-time performance cockpit that helps senior managers and team leads identify and measure process inefficiencies and take actions by leveraging intelligent insights and automation. The system identifies opportunities for automation, omni-channel support and revenue optimization. It reduces repeat calls, facilitates intelligent escalation, effectively manages capacity and predictive demand, and hands off selected tasks that can be managed via automation. As a result, it drastically reduces the numbers of tickets that need to be processed and improves first-call resolution rates, better agent utilization as well as more zero-touch transactions and overall automation.

“By combining the Celonis Execution Management System with our business process services, we are able to both find the execution gaps in our customers’ businesses and help them reach their full execution capacity”, said Ritesh Idnani, President, Business Process Services, Tech Mahindra. “Our new, jointly-built Frictionless Contact Center BPO Transformation solution is a unique platform for improving efficiencies, driving optimization, enabling self-service and ensuring an enhanced customer experience. This is tangible proof thatthrough our partnership with Celonis, Tech Mahindra is delivering greater business impact for global customers driving faster growth, higher margins, and a more predictable return on investment.”

Malhar Kamdar, Chief Ecosystem Officer at Celonis, comments: “We are very excited to collaborate with the TechM BPS teams to drive their NXT.NOW Transformation agenda that will offer our joint customers a 360 degree CX experience for zero touch operations and digital self-service across multiple B2B/B2C channels, leveraging Celonis’ Execution Management System (EMS) platform and TechM’s global capabilities and domain expertise to drive more execution capacity for our customers and their end consumers and supplier ecosystem, to run more efficiently and operate at their full potential. We are thrilled by the difference that Celonis and TechM teams are together driving to accelerate enterprise digital and process transformation initiatives for our global clients.” As part of the partnership, Tech Mahindra has also established an internal Celonis Center of Excellence to boost the deployment of the Celonis’ EMS with its customers alongside its own managed services offerings. The EMS helps companies in every industry maximize execution capacity – the optimum level of performance they can achieve with available time and resources.

The newly expanded offering forms part of Tech Mahindra’s broader Platforms NXT strategic transformation approach to deliver actionable insights and creative solutions to help enterprises grow exponentially in a world of multiplying factors and interaction points, and the other two joint solutions will be announced later in 2021.

About Celonis

Celonis believes that every company can unlock its full execution capacity. Powered by its market-leading process mining core, the Celonis Execution Management System provides a set of instruments, applications, and developer studio, and platform capabilities for business executives and users. The Celonis EMS offerings help companies manage every facet of execution management from analytics, to strategy and planning, management, actions and automation. Celonis has thousands of customers, including ABB, AstraZeneca, Bosch, Coca-Cola, Citibank, Dell, GSK, John Deere, L’Oréal, Siemens, Uber, Vodafone and Whirlpool. Celonis is headquartered in Munich, Germany and New York City, USA and has 15 offices worldwide

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra offers innovative and customer-centric digital experiences, enabling enterprises, associates and the society to Rise. We are a USD 5.2 billion organization with 121,900+ professionals across 90 countries helping 997 global customers, including Fortune 500 companies. We are focused on leveraging next-generation technologies including 5G, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, and more, to enable end to end digital transformation for global customers. Tech Mahindra is one of the fastest growing brands and amongst the top 15 IT service providers globally. Tech Mahindra has consistently emerged as a leader in sustainability and is recognized amongst the ‘2021 Global 100 Most sustainable corporations in the World’ by Corporate Knights. With the NXT.NOW framework, Tech Mahindra aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’ for our ecosystem and drive collaborative disruption with synergies arising from a robust portfolio of companies. We aim at delivering tomorrow’s experiences today, and believe that the ‘Future is Now’. We are part of the Mahindra Group, a USD 19.4 billion federation of companies that enables people to rise through innovative mobility solutions, driving rural prosperity, enhancing urban living, nurturing new businesses and fostering communities. It enjoys a leadership position in utility vehicles, information technology, financial services and vacation ownership in India and is the world’s largest tractor company by volume. It also enjoys a strong presence in renewable energy, agribusiness, logistics and real estate development. Headquartered in India, Mahindra employs over 2,56,000 people across 100 countries.