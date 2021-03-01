Hong Kong – Government responds to media enquiries on booking for COVID-19 vaccination

​In response to media enquiries on booking for vaccination under the COVID-19 Vaccination Programme, a government spokesman said today (February 28) that when booking commences again at 9am tomorrow (March 1), members of the public can make reservation for vaccination of the Sinovac vaccine at the eight Community Vaccination Centres (CVCs) and the 18 general out-patient clinics of the Hospital Authority for the period until March 28. (A list of the eight CVCs is at the Annex).

For the Comirnaty vaccine, online booking for vaccination will open by the middle of this week. Detailed arrangements will be announced shortly.