FXT Token ICO Sale: Empowering People to Embrace Financial Freedom

FXT has launched its Ethereum-based token, called the FXT Token, with the intent to offer financial freedom to people.

The FXT token is designed to serve as a single digital currency that can be leveraged for diverse payments and trading. Based on blockchain technology, FXT Tokens hold significant potential to drive more transparent, quick, secure, and cost-efficient transactions.

In addition, FXT Tokens can be swapped for other digital currencies and can be traded on a cryptocurrency exchange platform at a later stage.

The FXT Tokens are available for investment via the ICO sale. The company will mint a total of 1 billion FXT Tokens and distribute them among potential FXT holders during various processes. Out of these 1 billion FXT tokens, 75% will be distributed during the Private and Public ICO sale of the tokens; 20% will be given as an incentive to the participants for promoting FXT Tokens; 5% will be reserved by the company to fund various activities like marketing, maintenance, and other customer support activities.

The token is valued at 1 USDT per FXT token. Investing in FXT Tokens will not only enable people to unleash the potential and benefits of a digital currency but also enable them to own a currency that is free from any central authority, thus enabling people to have complete control over their transactions and funds.

About the Company

FXT is a crypto-driven company that is backed by a skilled team comprising seasoned finance officers, investment planners, and technical experts. The company intends to raise funds from its FXT Token ICO. These funds will be utilized to scale the company as well as develop and launch blockchain-based platforms like spot exchange, margin trading exchange, crypto wallet, swapping platform, and P2P lending platform.

Website: https://ico.fxttoken.com/#/

Telegram: https://t.me/FXTtoken

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FXT-Token-327604211980434

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TokenFxt

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fxttoken/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCNEmmWIBI04cZG7wIlSUMw

Contact person: William Scott

Email ID: williamscott12345@protonmail.com