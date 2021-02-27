Get Mapped to the Right therapist

The idea of GoodLives was born when Sakshi Shah and Lawrence Lovedeep, the cofounders of GoodLives; encountered people with emotional issues in their personal life journey and realized how essential it was to have someone you can share your problems with. They comprehended that a lot of people suffered in silence because they were hesitant to express their sentiments clearly. Also, they were unable to locate the right help at the right time and in the right manner. Hence, the motto of GoodLives is to make mental health services ‘affordable’ and ‘accessible’ across the globe. It will make sure that you always have someone who will calm your nerves down and most importantly, TALK to you!

Having sound mental health means being able to cope with your emotions well while realizing your full potential, maintaining healthy relationships, and also being able to handle daily stress with positivity. However, the problem arises when people struggle with the above and feel embarrassed to seek help. GoodLives thus comes with a promise to live up to its name & helps individuals lead good lives via a therapeutic process. What is the main idea behind the startup? Adopting and adapting to destigmatizing therapy where mental health discussions are normalized and you embrace various forms of therapy like expressive art therapy and music therapy with grace. GoodLives will make sure that you are connected to a therapist who is right for you and hence advises you accordingly.

This was a brilliant initiative taken by the IIT Kharagpur alumni for making the world a happier and healthier place to live in. We face a lot of problems in the present situation of today where the connections are slowly being lost. Society is in dire need of solution-makers and GoodLives provides solutions for all your mental health complications. Awareness is also created among corporate employees to ask for help when troubled. The psychiatrists, psychologists, and counsellors will address your tangled web of emotions and help you view life from a fresh perspective. The beautifully curated therapy toolbox of GoodLives also comprises self-evaluation tests, workshops, and webinars to help further your mental health journey. All in the end to empower people to embark on life with a simple takeaway, “Don’t let your struggle become your identity”.