President Reviews Tri-Service Guard of Honour at INS Utkrosh

President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind was accorded a formal welcome on his arrival at Port Blair. The President was received by the Lieutenant Governor of Andaman & Nicobar Islands Admiral DK Joshi (Retd), Lieutenant General Manoj Pande, Commander-in-Chief Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN) and senior government officials. Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Shri Ram Nath Kovind reviewed a 150 men Tri-Service Guard of Honour by personnel of Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC).