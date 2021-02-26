Hong Kong – Statistics for COVID-19 Vaccination Programme

The COVID-19 Vaccination Programme started today (February 26) for members of the public to get vaccinated.



A total of about 6 000 persons received their first doses of the vaccine today, while a cumulative total of about 6 600 persons have been vaccinated since February 22.



“Getting vaccinated can not only protect oneself, but also family members and friends, and will help reduce the risk of a community outbreak. We call on the citizens in the five priority groups to get vaccinated early so that our economy and way of life could return to normal as soon as possible,” a Government spokesman said.