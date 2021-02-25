24th India-USA Executive Steering Group (ESG) Meeting

The 24th edition of the India-USA Executive Steering Group (ESG) meeting was held at New Delhi from 22 to 24 Feb 2021. The meeting was attended by a 12 member delegation from the US Army in person and virtually by 40 officers from different locations from the USA.

Major General Daniel McDaniel, Deputy Commanding General, US Army Pacific (USARPAC) was the Head of delegation from the US side. Indian Army delegation comprised of 37 officers.

The forum is an Army to Army engagement that meets every year alternately in India and USA to discuss Army to Army cooperation.

A number of contemporary issues of mutual interests where discussed with an aim to enhance the engagements in diverse fields. For the first time the meeting was held both in person and through virtual mode owing to restrictions of COVID-19.

Relevant issues of defence cooperation and common subjects of Interest where discussed between both sides during the meet.