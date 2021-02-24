SISTec bags ASSOCHAM Award 2021 for Excellence in Promoting Industry-Academic Interface

Sagar Institute of Science and Technology SISTec has bagged the prestigious ASSOCHAM Award 2021 for “Excellence in Promoting Industry-Academic Interface.” The same was announced in 14th National Education Summit & Annual Excellence Award 2021 on NEP 2020 – Transforming Educational Landscape of the Nation and carving a Road Map for Implementation.

The award was presented to Dr. Jyoti Deshmukh, Group Director Sagar Group of Institutions, and Dr. Keshavendra Choudhary, Principal, SISTec by Shri Vinay Prabhakar Sahasrabuddhe, Member of Parliament, President Indian Council for Cultural Relations.

Mr. Siddharth Sudhir Agrawal, Managing Director, Sagar Group has congratulated Team SISTec for bagging the award year on year and said “This is one more step closer with our mission to ‘Build Nation’ and contribute towards ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. We will continue with our efforts to provide quality education to students.”