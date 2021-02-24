School of Management Studies, MRPG College decides to go for Schooberry GRS

Orell’s most proclaimed software Schooberry’s latest and one of the most essential integration– Schooberry GRS was purchased by School of Management Studies, MRPG College. It is a milestone for the invigorating journey of Orell to have in account one more client from Andhra Pradesh.

School of Management Studies, MRPG College is an AICTE approved college offering Master in Business Administration (MBA) course and Unaided – Private institution affiliated to Andhra University, Visakhapatnam situated at Simhachalam Building, Phool Baugh, Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh. This college offers Master of Business Administration, MBA in India, a 2-Year Course for MBA degree. This MBA college may offer PhD in Management, please contact the respective college or affiliated university for details.

The software caters to the governmental mandate to install grievance redressal platforms at institutions as they are instrumental in solving issues students, parents, teachers encounter in academic sphere. We are honoured that an institution as esteemed as School of Management Studies, MRPG College has gone for our latest add-on to Schooberry. Schooberry GRS is the best GRS that lets students, teachers, parents as well as other stakeholders register and find solutions to their complaints related to the occurrences at the institution.