Kanchan Metals expands its presence with the entrance in the hand hygiene segment

Kanchan Metals (P) Ltd., a leading and pioneer company offering food processing machines has announced their entrance into the hand hygiene segment. They have recently launched a touch-free smart hand washing unit thereby marking their foray into the healthcare vertical. Considering the on-going pandemic, this was a smart move to come up with a hand hygiene offering product.

Prepared with premium quality materials and advanced technology, it will provide leading-edge hand hygiene services. The product’s USP lies in its dual sensors that detect both the hands of the user simultaneously before the soaping and washing process. It also adheres to the WHO guidelines and hence works at an interval as prescribed by the international public health organization. To ensure the seamless working at these WHO prescribed interval levels, it has timers that help control the soaping and washing processes of the users.

The product also offers regulation of the consumption by self-adjusting the dispensing process according to the soap and water. Another unique feature of this smart hand washing unit distinguishing it from the other players in the market is that it has a digital counter to keep a record of the number of people sanitized. Available in a compact and ergonomic design along with tech-savvy features, this product will be ideal for both professional and commercial usages but can be utilized in the personal space as well.

Expressing his excitement on the launch, Mr. Raghav Gupta, Director, Kanchan Metals, said, ‘’we are elated about entering the essentials category and to launch the touch-free smart hand washing unit. Keeping into consideration the pandemic times, the need for hygiene and safety has increased. Hence, this was the ideal decision and time to mark our presence in the hygiene essentials specifically the hand hygiene segment. The product has been manufactured with the latest technology and high-end quality material offering superior hand hygiene facilities. We are hopeful that the product will be able to create a position for itself in the market and we are anticipating a positive response from the consumers.’’

Kanchan Metals is dedicated to providing solutions to the requirements of the food processing companies in India. Offering a one-stop complete solution for food processing equipment, the entrance in hand hygiene segment is a strategic tactic keeping in view the on-going pandemic situation. The COVID-19 is here to stay and the consumers increasingly focus on following the required hygiene precautionary measures. Not only will this product be beneficial for the consumers but it will also upscale the hand hygiene category with its modernistic design and state-of-the-art technological features.