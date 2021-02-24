Hong Kong – Virtual tax information sessions for seniors with Minister Schulte and Parliamentary Secretary Lauzon

The Minister of Seniors, Deb Schulte, and the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Seniors, Stéphane Lauzon, will host information sessions about how seniors can prepare for tax season.

The first virtual session will be provided in English and will be hosted by the Minister of Seniors, Deb Schulte.

The second virtual session will be provided in French and will be hosted by the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Seniors, Stéphane Lauzon.

A representative from the Canada Revenue Agency will attend each session and provide information on the various tax benefits and credits available to Canadian seniors.

A media availability will follow the information session.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

English Session – Virtual tax information session for seniors

DATE:

Wednesday, February 24, 2021

TIME: 4:00 p.m. EST

PLACE: Zoom French Session – Virtual tax information session for seniors

DATE:

Friday, February 26, 2021

TIME: 2:00 p.m. EST

PLACE: Zoom

Journalists who want to participate must register by contacting media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca with their name and media outlet. The Zoom link will be provided to those who register