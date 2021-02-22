‘The World’s Most Magical Celebration’ Begins Oct. 1 at Walt Disney World Resort

On Oct. 1, 1971, Walt Disney World Resort officially opened to guests for the first time, the culmination of years spent imagining, planning and developing Walt Disneys magical dream. In the five decades since, the vacation destination continued to expand with new stories and characters and adventures to cherish for a lifetime. And now with a major milestone approaching, guests can share in The Worlds Most Magical Celebration beginning Oct. 1, 2021, in honor of the resorts 50th anniversary.

This 18-month celebratory event will feature new experiences at the resorts four theme parks and beyond, where shimmering EARidescent décor will appear as if by magic. Shining at the center of it all will be Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom Park, which will add to its royal makeover from 2020 with new gold bunting, sparkling golden embellishments and other new enhancements, including a 50th anniversary crest warmly welcoming guests to the join the festivities.

Beacons of Magic at All Four Walt Disney World Theme Parks

As part of The Worlds Most Magical Celebration, icons at each Walt Disney World theme park will transform into magnificent Beacons of Magic at night, coming to life with their own EARidescent glow.

Cinderella Castle will illuminate Magic Kingdom with a dazzling radiance that sparkles with pixie dust.

At Disneys Animal Kingdom Theme Park, a warm light will emanate from the Tree of Life as magical fireflies gather to usher in the magic of nature.

The Hollywood Tower Hotel at Disneys Hollywood Studios will be awash in a brilliance evoking the golden age of imagination and adventure.

And at EPCOT, new lights will shine across the reflective panels of Spaceship Earth, connecting to one another in a symbol of optimism resembling stars in a nighttime sky. The iconic structures permanent new lighting will continue beyond The Worlds Most Magical Celebration as a defining feature of the park.

Mickey and Minnie: Dressed for the Occasion

As hosts of The Worlds Most Magical Celebration, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will be dressed in sparkling new looks, custom-made for this special occasion. Highlights of these celebratory designs include beautifully embroidered impressions of Cinderella Castle backed by fireworks, as well as a brocade in multi-toned, EARidescent fabric  all punctuated with pops of gold.

Joining Mickey and Minnie, Walt Disney World cast members will be at the heart of this event. They will demonstrate yet again why they are renowned for their commitment to service, consistently exceeding guests expectations by going above and beyond to make visits to The Most Magical Place on Earth special.

More details about The Worlds Most Magical Celebration will be announced in the future. For more information, visit WDWNews.com, DisneyWorld.com/50 and DisneyParksBlog.com, plus follow #DisneyWorld50 on social media platforms