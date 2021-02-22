Kiran Nadar Museum of Art presents ‘I CONTAIN MULTITUDES’

CONTAIN MULTITUDES: A workshop on portraiture and creations facilitated by artist Anish Cherian. This two-day online workshop invites participants to reflect on portraits, characters, narrative, theme, and events in figurative drawings.

This workshop is suitable for those who have basic skills in drawing and are comfortable using digital drawing platforms. Participants (18 years and above) will learn and work with Autodesk Sketchbook mobile application, and therefore are required to have a mobile device with the application pre-installed.

This workshop will be conducted on zoom (laptop/desktop): 25 & 26 February 2021| 4:00 – 6:00 pm

Registration Link: https://www.knma.in/i-contain-multitudes

The Kiran Nadar Museum of Art

Established by art collector Kiran Nadar in 2010, the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) is the first privately-funded museum of art exhibiting modern and contemporary works from India and the sub-continent. Located in New Delhi NCR, India’s capital city, KNMA hosts an ever-growing collection of artworks that both highlights a magnificent generation of 20th-century Indian painters from the post- Independence decades and engages with the different art practices of younger contemporaries.

Sponsored by the Shiv Nadar Foundation, KNMA is focused on bridging the gap between art and the public and fostering a museum-going culture in India. KNMA aims to become a place for confluence, dialogue and collaboration through its curatorial initiatives and exhibitions, school and college workshops, art appreciation discourses, symposiums, and public programs.