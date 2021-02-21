Update on COVID-19 Vaccination- Day 36

The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered to healthcare and frontline workers has crossed 1.08 Crores today in the country.

A total of 1,08,38,323 vaccine doses have been given through 2,29,462 sessions, as per the provisional report till 6 pm today.

These include 63,52,713 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 8,73,940HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, along with 36,11,670FLWs (1st dose). While the countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16th Jan 2021, vaccination of the FLWs started from 2nd Feb 2021.

HCWs FLWs 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 63,52,713 8,73,940 36,11,670

Total 1,86,081 vaccine doses were given till 6 pm today, the thirty sixth day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination. Out of which, 96,340 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 89,741 HCWs received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

7,149 sessions were held till 6 pm today.

36 States/UTs conducted the COVID vaccinations today.

S. No. State/UT Beneficiariesvaccinated 1stDose 2ndDose TotalDoses 1 A&NIslands 4,846 1,306 6,152 2 AndhraPradesh 4,03,183 80,755 4,83,938 3 ArunachalPradesh 19,666 4,025 23,691 4 Assam 1,51,164 10,561 1,61,725 5 Bihar 5,21,703 38,920 5,60,623 6 Chandigarh 12,953 795 13,748 7 Chhattisgarh 3,34,629 18,227 3,52,856 8 Dadra&NagarHaveli 4,938 244 5,182 9 Daman&Diu 1,735 213 1,948 10 Delhi 2,73,613 13,213 2,86,826 11 Goa 14,693 827 15,520 12 Gujarat 8,21,626 59,354 8,80,980 13 Haryana 2,08,159 23,899 2,32,058 14 HimachalPradesh 92,702 8,360 1,01,062 15 Jammu&Kashmir 2,00,685 6,731 2,07,416 16 Jharkhand 2,50,877 10,614 2,61,491 17 Karnataka 5,39,168 1,11,921 6,51,089 18 Kerala 3,96,789 36,200 4,32,989 19 Ladakh 5,005 358 5,363 20 Lakshadweep 1,809 115 1,924 21 MadhyaPradesh 6,33,965 2,543 6,36,508 22 Maharashtra 8,44,717 34,313 8,79,030 23 Manipur 39,444 1,516 40,960 24 Meghalaya 23,020 628 23,648 25 Mizoram 14,627 2,241 16,868 26 Nagaland 21,153 3,712 24,865 27 Odisha 4,35,733 79,027 5,14,760 28 Puducherry 8,963 783 9,746 29 Punjab 1,22,429 13,859 1,36,288 30 Rajasthan 7,80,665 19,054 7,99,719 31 Sikkim 11,810 699 12,509 32 TamilNadu 3,24,537 25,746 3,50,283 33 Telangana 2,80,565 86,648 3,67,213 34 Tripura 82,369 11,587 93,956 35 UttarPradesh 10,66,290 85,752 11,52,042 36 Uttarakhand 1,30,781 7,110 1,37,891 37 WestBengal 6,18,576 45,120 6,63,696 38 Miscellaneous 2,64,796 26,964 2,91,760 Total 99,64,383 8,73,940 1,08,38,323

Twelve States/UT have vaccinated more than 75% of the registered HCWs for the first dose. These are –Bihar, Tripura, Odisha, Lakshadweep, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh.

On the other hand, Seven States/UT have reported less than 50% coverage of registered HCWs for the first dose. These are Ladakh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Punjab, Chandigarh, Nagaland and Puducherry.

Ten States have registered more than 50% coverage for the first dose among FLWs. These are Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

10 States that recorded highest number of vaccinations are Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala.

Total 43 persons have been hospitalized so far. This comprises 0.0004% of the total vaccinations. Of the 43 cases of hospitalization till date, 26 were discharged after treatment, while sixteen persons died and one is under treatment. In the last 24 hours, two persons have been hospitalized.

Total 37 deaths have been recorded till date. These comprise 0.0003% of the total COVID19 vaccinations. Of the 37, 16 persons died in the hospital while 21 deaths are recorded outside the hospital.

No case of serious/severe AEFI/Death is attributable to vaccination, till date.

In last 24 hours, three new deaths have been reported. A51-year-oldfemale, who was a resident of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala died after 4 days of vaccination. Post-mortem confirms Intracranial bleeding as the cause of death.

A 56-year-old male, resident of Chikballapur, Karnataka died after 9 days of vaccination due to Myocardial Infarction. The post mortem is not done on the wishes of the family. In another death event, a 44-year-old female, resident of Bishnupur, Manipur died after 7 days of vaccination. Post-mortem details are awaited.