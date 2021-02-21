Select Page

Update on COVID-19 Vaccination- Day 36

Feb 21, 2021

 

The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered to healthcare and frontline workers has crossed 1.08 Crores today in the country.

A total of 1,08,38,323 vaccine doses have been given through 2,29,462 sessions, as per the provisional report till 6 pm today. 

These include 63,52,713 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 8,73,940HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, along with 36,11,670FLWs (1st dose). While the countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16th Jan 2021, vaccination of the FLWs started from 2nd Feb 2021.

HCWs

FLWs

1st Dose

2nd Dose

1st Dose

63,52,713

8,73,940

36,11,670

Total 1,86,081 vaccine doses were given till 6 pm today, the thirty sixth day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination. Out of which, 96,340 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 89,741 HCWs received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

7,149 sessions were held till 6 pm today.

36 States/UTs conducted the COVID vaccinations today. 

S.

No.

State/UT

Beneficiariesvaccinated

1stDose

2ndDose

TotalDoses

1

A&NIslands

4,846

1,306

6,152

2

AndhraPradesh

4,03,183

80,755

4,83,938

3

ArunachalPradesh

19,666

4,025

23,691

4

Assam

1,51,164

10,561

1,61,725

5

Bihar

5,21,703

38,920

5,60,623

6

Chandigarh

12,953

795

13,748

7

Chhattisgarh

3,34,629

18,227

3,52,856

8

Dadra&NagarHaveli

4,938

244

5,182

9

Daman&Diu

1,735

213

1,948

10

Delhi

2,73,613

13,213

2,86,826

11

Goa

14,693

827

15,520

12

Gujarat

8,21,626

59,354

8,80,980

13

Haryana

2,08,159

23,899

2,32,058

14

HimachalPradesh

92,702

8,360

1,01,062

15

Jammu&Kashmir

2,00,685

6,731

2,07,416

16

Jharkhand

2,50,877

10,614

2,61,491

17

Karnataka

5,39,168

1,11,921

6,51,089

18

Kerala

3,96,789

36,200

4,32,989

19

Ladakh

5,005

358

5,363

20

Lakshadweep

1,809

115

1,924

21

MadhyaPradesh

6,33,965

2,543

6,36,508

22

Maharashtra

8,44,717

34,313

8,79,030

23

Manipur

39,444

1,516

40,960

24

Meghalaya

23,020

628

23,648

25

Mizoram

14,627

2,241

16,868

26

Nagaland

21,153

3,712

24,865

27

Odisha

4,35,733

79,027

5,14,760

28

Puducherry

8,963

783

9,746

29

Punjab

1,22,429

13,859

1,36,288

30

Rajasthan

7,80,665

19,054

7,99,719

31

Sikkim

11,810

699

12,509

32

TamilNadu

3,24,537

25,746

3,50,283

33

Telangana

2,80,565

86,648

3,67,213

34

Tripura

82,369

11,587

93,956

35

UttarPradesh

10,66,290

85,752

11,52,042

36

Uttarakhand

1,30,781

7,110

1,37,891

37

WestBengal

6,18,576

45,120

6,63,696

38

Miscellaneous

2,64,796

26,964

2,91,760

Total

                     99,64,383

8,73,940

1,08,38,323

Twelve States/UT have vaccinated more than 75% of the registered HCWs for the first dose. These are –Bihar, Tripura, Odisha, Lakshadweep, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh.

On the other hand, Seven States/UT have reported less than 50% coverage of registered HCWs for the first dose. These are Ladakh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Punjab, Chandigarh, Nagaland and Puducherry.

Ten States have registered more than 50% coverage for the first dose among FLWs. These are Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

10 States that recorded highest number of vaccinations are Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala.

Total 43 persons have been hospitalized so far. This comprises 0.0004% of the total vaccinations. Of the 43 cases of hospitalization till date, 26 were discharged after treatment, while sixteen persons died and one is under treatment. In the last 24 hours, two persons have been hospitalized.

Total 37 deaths have been recorded till date. These comprise 0.0003% of the total COVID19 vaccinations. Of the 37, 16 persons died in the hospital while 21 deaths are recorded outside the hospital.

No case of serious/severe AEFI/Death is attributable to vaccination, till date.

In last 24 hours, three new deaths have been reported. A51-year-oldfemale, who was a resident of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala died after 4 days of vaccination. Post-mortem confirms Intracranial bleeding as the cause of death.

A 56-year-old male, resident of Chikballapur, Karnataka died after 9 days of vaccination due to Myocardial Infarction. The post mortem is not done on the wishes of the family. In another death event, a 44-year-old female, resident of Bishnupur, Manipur died after 7 days of vaccination. Post-mortem details are awaited.