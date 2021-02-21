Update on COVID-19 Vaccination- Day 36

The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered to healthcare and frontline workers has crossed 1.08 Crores today in the country.
A total of 1,08,38,323 vaccine doses have been given through 2,29,462 sessions, as per the provisional report till 6 pm today.
These include 63,52,713 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 8,73,940HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, along with 36,11,670FLWs (1st dose). While the countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16th Jan 2021, vaccination of the FLWs started from 2nd Feb 2021.
HCWs
FLWs
1st Dose
2nd Dose
1st Dose
63,52,713
8,73,940
36,11,670
Total 1,86,081 vaccine doses were given till 6 pm today, the thirty sixth day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination. Out of which, 96,340 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 89,741 HCWs received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.
7,149 sessions were held till 6 pm today.
36 States/UTs conducted the COVID vaccinations today.
S.
No.
State/UT
Beneficiariesvaccinated
1stDose
2ndDose
TotalDoses
1
A&NIslands
4,846
1,306
6,152
2
AndhraPradesh
4,03,183
80,755
4,83,938
3
ArunachalPradesh
19,666
4,025
23,691
4
Assam
1,51,164
10,561
1,61,725
5
Bihar
5,21,703
38,920
5,60,623
6
Chandigarh
12,953
795
13,748
7
Chhattisgarh
3,34,629
18,227
3,52,856
8
Dadra&NagarHaveli
4,938
244
5,182
9
Daman&Diu
1,735
213
1,948
10
Delhi
2,73,613
13,213
2,86,826
11
Goa
14,693
827
15,520
12
Gujarat
8,21,626
59,354
8,80,980
13
Haryana
2,08,159
23,899
2,32,058
14
HimachalPradesh
92,702
8,360
1,01,062
15
Jammu&Kashmir
2,00,685
6,731
2,07,416
16
Jharkhand
2,50,877
10,614
2,61,491
17
Karnataka
5,39,168
1,11,921
6,51,089
18
Kerala
3,96,789
36,200
4,32,989
19
Ladakh
5,005
358
5,363
20
Lakshadweep
1,809
115
1,924
21
MadhyaPradesh
6,33,965
2,543
6,36,508
22
Maharashtra
8,44,717
34,313
8,79,030
23
Manipur
39,444
1,516
40,960
24
Meghalaya
23,020
628
23,648
25
Mizoram
14,627
2,241
16,868
26
Nagaland
21,153
3,712
24,865
27
Odisha
4,35,733
79,027
5,14,760
28
Puducherry
8,963
783
9,746
29
Punjab
1,22,429
13,859
1,36,288
30
Rajasthan
7,80,665
19,054
7,99,719
31
Sikkim
11,810
699
12,509
32
TamilNadu
3,24,537
25,746
3,50,283
33
Telangana
2,80,565
86,648
3,67,213
34
Tripura
82,369
11,587
93,956
35
UttarPradesh
10,66,290
85,752
11,52,042
36
Uttarakhand
1,30,781
7,110
1,37,891
37
WestBengal
6,18,576
45,120
6,63,696
38
Miscellaneous
2,64,796
26,964
2,91,760
Total
99,64,383
8,73,940
1,08,38,323
Twelve States/UT have vaccinated more than 75% of the registered HCWs for the first dose. These are –Bihar, Tripura, Odisha, Lakshadweep, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh.
On the other hand, Seven States/UT have reported less than 50% coverage of registered HCWs for the first dose. These are Ladakh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Punjab, Chandigarh, Nagaland and Puducherry.
Ten States have registered more than 50% coverage for the first dose among FLWs. These are Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.
10 States that recorded highest number of vaccinations are Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala.
Total 43 persons have been hospitalized so far. This comprises 0.0004% of the total vaccinations. Of the 43 cases of hospitalization till date, 26 were discharged after treatment, while sixteen persons died and one is under treatment. In the last 24 hours, two persons have been hospitalized.
Total 37 deaths have been recorded till date. These comprise 0.0003% of the total COVID19 vaccinations. Of the 37, 16 persons died in the hospital while 21 deaths are recorded outside the hospital.
No case of serious/severe AEFI/Death is attributable to vaccination, till date.
In last 24 hours, three new deaths have been reported. A51-year-oldfemale, who was a resident of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala died after 4 days of vaccination. Post-mortem confirms Intracranial bleeding as the cause of death.
A 56-year-old male, resident of Chikballapur, Karnataka died after 9 days of vaccination due to Myocardial Infarction. The post mortem is not done on the wishes of the family. In another death event, a 44-year-old female, resident of Bishnupur, Manipur died after 7 days of vaccination. Post-mortem details are awaited.