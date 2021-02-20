IMPACT OF INCORPORATING ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) IN THE HEALTHCARE INDUSTRY

As medical science has improved rapidly, life expectancy around the world has also increased. Still, as longevity increases, health care systems face increasing demand for advanced services, higher costs, and a workforce struggling to meet diverse patient requirements. Demand is driven by many unstoppable forces – a change in lifestyle choices, changing patient expectations, an aging population, and the never-ending cycle of innovation are some of the others.

CHALLENGES OF THE SANITARY INDUSTRY

According to Mckinsey, one in four people in North America and Europe will be over 65 by 2050. This shows that the healthcare industry will soon have to deal with more patients with more complex requirements. Caring for these patients is expensive and requires health systems to provide proactive and focused long-term care. To remain sustainable, health systems require major structural and transformational changes.

The industry also needs a larger workforce because, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), globally there is a deficit of approximately 9.9 million nurses, doctors and midwives. In addition to attracting, training, and retaining these healthcare professionals, you must also ensure that their time and effort add value to patient care. Utilizing the solutions powered by modern technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the healthcare industry, will add perfection and more value to human endeavors.

AI in the healthcare industry has the potential to transform and revolutionize healthcare by addressing the industry challenges listed above. AI can improve outcomes, improve efficiency, and increase productivity in healthcare delivery. This article takes an in-depth look at the impact of AI on healthcare.