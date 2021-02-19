Selection Trial for Direct Enrolment of Meritorious Sportsmen in the Rank of Havildar in the Army into ASC Centre (South) – 2 ATC, Bangalore-07

Selection trials for Direct Enrolment of Meritorious sportsmen (Male) with age 171/2 to 22 years of age as on 31 Dec 2021 with education qualification matriculation or equivalent examination who have represented State/ Country in National/ International completions either at Senior or at Junior level University Sports Board or represented the State School teams in the National Sports or Games for School conducted by the All India School teams in the rank of Havildar in the Army into ASC Sports Teams of (Body Building, Volleyball, Swimming, Basketball, Cricket & Football) at ASC Centre (South) – 2 ATC, Bangalore wef04 Mar 2021.