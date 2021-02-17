Why Cancun is a favorite place for American tourists?

Cancun is one of the most important tourist destinations worldwide with 7.6 million visitors a year. This small and young city has enchanted tourists from all over the world for many reasons. Starting with its countless natural beauties, its rich culture and good atmosphere. If you want to know what is so special about the Mexican Caribbean, keep reading.

The most beautiful beaches

White sand that slides across your feet like talcum powder when you walk and a sea of crystal clear turquoise water with an ideal temperature at any time of the year. So beautiful that it looks like something out of a postcard. This is one of the main reasons to love Cancun. An afternoon at the beach with the people you love is the best way to enjoy those well-deserved vacations. It is no coincidence that the beaches of the Caribbean are recognized worldwide for their beauty and we dare to boast that Cancun’s beaches are definitely the most beautiful in the Riviera Maya. You can’t miss it!

Its people

Mexicans are recognized around the world for making our visitors feel at home, the hospitality, kindness and joy of our people is something that characterizes us and enchants travelers from all over the world. This makes many of them come back year after year to visit us. At Solaris Hotels in particular, we have a team of friendly people, being this the main virtue of our resort and one more reason to love and visit Cancun year after year.

Mexican food

Mexico in general has a great cultural richness and you can experience it first hand when visiting Cancun. Starting with the food, Mexico has a great variety of typical dishes, which is why it was recognized by UNESCO as Intangible Heritage of Humanity. At Solaris Hotels you will taste all kinds of Mexican snacks, as well as traditional desserts and drinks in our specialty restaurants. If you visit Xoximilco Park, don’t miss the opportunity to test your courage by eating the exotic Chapulines.

Culture

One of the reasons to visit and love Cancun is definitely to know the Mayan Culture first hand and you can do this easily because in the hotel zone, just 1 kilometer from Solaris Hotels is the archaeological site of El Rey, a site of the pre-Columbian Mayan culture and consists of 47 structures that had functions of maritime trade and fishing activities.

If you are enchanted by the archaeological ruins of El Rey, then we recommend you also visit Chichen Itza and Tulum, which are some of the most important sites of this interesting culture and are only a couple of hours away from Cancun.

Another way to learn a little more about the Mayan traditions is visiting the Mayan Museum of Cancun which is located less than 5 minutes from Solaris Hotels, at km 18 of the Hotel Zone, where you can see important pieces of the Mayan culture, and where a guide can give you a historical tour of the ruins of San Miguelito, which are located in the same area.

Nature

Cancun nature

The natural beauty of the Riviera Maya is incredible. In a one-week trip you can do many outdoor activities such as diving in one of the mystical cenotes, swimming in subway rivers, jumping from a zip line through the stunning Mayan jungle and swimming surrounded by colorful fish. In addition, the Riviera Maya is home to the second largest coral reef in the world, so it is an ideal place for activities such as snorkeling and scuba diving to discover the incredible marine life that inhabits the reef such as turtles, manta rays and many fish. Depending on the time of the year you visit Cancun, you can enjoy unique experiences of nature. For example, if you come between June and September, you can swim with the imposing whale sharks and experience the bioluminescence of plankton offshore. At Solaris we are committed to the environment, taking care of the flora and fauna around us, the eggs that the turtles lay in the warm sand of our hotel, are transferred to small containers, where they are kept away from any predator that tries to eat them, once hatched the turtles are released into the sea.

The Mayan Riviera

Cancun is located in a strategic point to visit other cities with great charm such as Tulum, Playa de Carmen and the beautiful Isla Mujeres. On your vacations in Cancun you can easily visit several points of the Riviera Maya, whether you rent a car or travel by bus. Also, at Solaris Hotels you can book a shutte from Cancun to Tulum tour that will take you to explore a beautiful corner of the Mexican Caribbean with transportation and food included. If you travel to Cancun there is no excuse for not going out to explore beyond the city limits, because within a range of 3 hours you will find endless activities and beautiful places to visit, with a wide variety of options, even for the most daring.