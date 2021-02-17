Michelle Lander Feinberg Wins Gold Mom’s Choice Award, Other High Praise for Children’s Book Please Don’t Tell Cooper He’s a Dog

Book for dog-loving children recognized as among the best in family-friendly products.

NEEDHAM, Mass. – First-time children’s book author Michelle Lander Feinberg has earned a prestigious gold level Mom’s Choice Award for Please Don’t Tell Cooper He’s a Dog, an engaging book intended for children ages 2 to 8.

The hilarious book tells the story of a beloved rescue dog named Cooper who is a little confused about how dogs are supposed to behave and spends his days attending the ballet, driving the family car, and even traveling. Cooper and his human-like ways are shared in whimsical rhymes and playfully brought to life by illustrator Anna Mosca,

“We are happy to award deserving books like Please Don’t Tell Cooper He’s a Dog,” said Dawn Matheson, CEO, Mom’s Choice Awards. “Our panel of judges really felt his book merited a place on our list of the best in family-friendly products that parents and educators can feel confident in using.”

The Mom’s Choice Awards evaluate products and services created for children, families, and educators. By earning the seal of approval from the organization, the distinction tells readers that Please Don’t Tell Cooper He’s a Dog is a quality product according to a proprietary methodology that considers several criteria:

• Production quality

• Design

• Educational value

• Entertainment value

• Originality

• Appeal

• Cost

“I’m honored to receive this recognition for Please Don’t Tell Cooper He’s a Dog, and hope it encourages more families to read the book and experience the joys of animal rescue,” Feinberg responded.

In addition to the award, Please Don’t Tell Cooper He’s a Dog also received praise from Rhodes & Easton Reviews, which provides unbiased reviews, calling the book “a sweet, amusing story.” A reviewer for Readers’ Favorite also recently reviewed the book, saying “I can’t think of a better book to share with children who have canine companions in their family or will be visiting a shelter in the near future to adopt a new family member.” The book was described by Kirkus Reviews as “An engaging, lighthearted tale of a beloved canine.”

Please Don’t Tell Cooper He’s a Dog can be purchased online through SDP Publishing, Amazon, Barnes and Noble and other retailers.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR— Michelle Lander Feinberg is an attorney who lives in Massachusetts with her husband, their five children, a rescue dog, and a rescue mouse. As a life-long animal advocate, she is a strong supporter of animal welfare organizations and does her best to spread the word of the importance of adopting pets from animal shelters and rescue groups. For more information on Please Don’t Tell Cooper He’s a Dog, visit www.cooperthedog.com.

ABOUT THE MOM’S CHOICE AWARDS® — The Mom’s Choice Awards® (MCA) evaluates products and services created for children, families and educators. The program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products and services. The organization is based in the United States and has reviewed thousands of entries from more than 55 countries.

Around the world, parents, educators, retailers and members of the media look for the MCA mother-and-child Honoring Excellence seal of approval when selecting quality products and services for children and families.

Learn more about the Mom’s Choice Awards by visiting www.MomsChoiceAwards.com.