Nykaa Presents #AddToHeart – A Valentine’s Day Short Film

Nykaa, India’s leading fashion and beauty destination, is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a short film, #AddToHeart.

Going beyond the cliché of chocolates and flowers, this film by Nykaa is a celebration of love in its truest forms. Starring Film and Web series actress, Shreya Dhanwanthary- the film unravels 5 heart-warming love stories that meet in the most surprising ways.

Through the inner thoughts and musings of our protagonist, we are taken on a journey through one significant Valentine’s Day in the lives of 5 different people. None of the characters and relationships in the film are what they seem at first – and many unexpected bonds are revealed as the film progresses. The delight of the film lies in this format, where you think you’re watching one kind of love story – only to discover you’re actually watching so many more.

A story of unconventional romance and lasting friendships.

Of a man and his best friend and the inexplicable kindness of strangers.

Of the intimate joys and comforts of marriage and the importance of self-love.

The film and the campaign #AddToHeart by Nykaa are a fitting tribute to our ever-expanding capacity for love. Because when it comes to love – there’s always room for more that you can #AddToHeart.

The campaign will debut on Nykaa TV (Nykaa’s YouTube channel) today, and will also feature across Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn platforms of Nykaa from 14th Feb onwards.

Shreya Dhanwanthary, protagonist in the film says, “Nykaa’s #AddtoHeart campaign truly resonates with me, as it is a great way to celebrate the idea of embracing love. I think it is important to recognise and appreciate the different kinds of love we are blessed to experience in a lifetime. Of all the relationships we have, our love for family is taken for granted the most. I live far away from my family which makes me really miss them! I feel so lucky that I have formed some amazing and unexpected friendships in this city, who are now like my family here. So I guess, I could say I’ve also added some people to my heart in a way! ”

The categories that Nykaa brings to consumers like Beauty, Fashion, Lingerie, Pet Care and brands like Nykaa Beauty & Kay Beauty appear at pivotal moments in the film – showing the small yet significant ways in which Nykaa brand offerings help elevate the moments that matter in our lives.

Once again, Nykaa has created a thought-provoking film that touches the right chords. On one level, the film removes the confines of love as we know it, challenges us to redefine what love means to us and explores the unexpected bonds and connections we form to different people in our lives. But at heart, the film is one big love story, the kind you don’t see coming. And isn’t that what Valentine’s Day is about?

