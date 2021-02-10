The funny Belgian press conferences Podcast’ may be the silliest podcast around

A small group of very different people whose only common factor is their fondness of all things silly created a podcast for the sole purpose of making people laugh or at least smile. Tests proved that laughter decreases stress hormones. And now, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, experts keep repeating that comedy is a vital part of surviving catastrophes such as these. After hearing that, the makers undertook the challenge of writing and creating a weekly podcast. Unfortunately they succeeded.

The Funny Belgian Press conferences is a political satire comedy podcast. Each week Minister Marie-Claire, who speaks English with a French accent because she’s originally from the southern part of Belgium, and Doctor Bouchon, who has a Dutch accent because he’s from the northern part of the country, explain the why and the how and the wow of that conference’s topic. Surprisingly there are some really good ideas in each episode.

THE WEBSITE

Created with entertainment for the user in mind, the site includes several pages to help users to quickly and easily find information about the Podcast and related topics.

You can listen online to the podcasts immediately after their launch or click on links to several podcast streaming sites.

The creators also added some special pages, such as the resumes of Minister Marie-Claire de Bettoncourt and Doctor Pierre Bouchon, which are quite amazing. You can also read revealing and fascinating facts about Belgium, with a simple click.

Visitors to the site can stay informed with the latest news about the podcasts through a newsletter. Every now and often the newsletter will contain news written by Minister du Bettoncourt herself,

for example when she just visited a hair salon or did something else evenly important.

The site is compatible with all browsers and mobile devices: The website

The podcasts are available at Apple, Google and Spotify podcasts.