Update on COVID-19 Vaccination

S. No. State/UT Beneficiaries vaccinated 1 A & N Islands 125 2 Andhra Pradesh 22,461 3 Arunachal Pradesh 774 4 Assam 13,939 5 Bihar 29,229 6 Chandigarh 360 7 Chhattisgarh 16,103 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 130 9 Daman & Diu 100 10 Delhi 8,038 11 Goa 620 12 Gujarat 27,862 13 Haryana 3,174 14 Himachal Pradesh 3,080 15 Jammu & Kashmir 4,378 16 Jharkhand 8,188 17 Karnataka 23,291 18 Kerala 12,992 19 Ladakh 227 20 Lakshadweep 24 21 Madhya Pradesh 1,104 22 Maharashtra 35,172 23 Manipur 658 24 Meghalaya 578 25 Mizoram 516 26 Nagaland 70 27 Odisha 2,461 28 Puducherry 309 29 Punjab 4,472 30 Rajasthan 20,688 31 Sikkim 792 32 Tamil Nadu 6,258 33 Telangana 4,745 34 Tripura 1,727 35 Uttar Pradesh 53,959 36 Uttarakhand 5,096 37 West Bengal 17,329 All India 3,31,029

One of the highlights of the vaccination process is a link for downloading the certificate which is also a part of confirmatory SMS sent to the beneficiary post vaccination. The Certificate can also be downloaded by the Vaccinator and District Immunization Officer and handed over to the beneficiary.

Total 27 persons have been hospitalized so far. 0.0005% people have recorded hospitalization against vaccinations. No new hospitalization is recorded in the last 24 hours.

Total 22 deaths have been recorded till date. One New death reported in past 24 hours of a 77 year old Male in Agra, 7 days after vaccination. It was a case of Shock with pre-existing Diabetes.

None of these deaths have been causally linked with COVID-19 vaccination.