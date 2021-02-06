Update on COVID-19 Vaccination

S. No.
State/UT
Beneficiaries vaccinated
1
A & N Islands
125
2
Andhra Pradesh
22,461
3
Arunachal Pradesh
774
4
Assam
13,939
5
Bihar
29,229
6
Chandigarh
360
7
Chhattisgarh
16,103
8
Dadra & Nagar Haveli
130
9
Daman & Diu
100
10
Delhi
8,038
11
Goa
620
12
Gujarat
27,862
13
Haryana
3,174
14
Himachal Pradesh
3,080
15
Jammu & Kashmir
4,378
16
Jharkhand
8,188
17
Karnataka
23,291
18
Kerala
12,992
19
Ladakh
227
20
Lakshadweep
24
21
Madhya Pradesh
1,104
22
Maharashtra
35,172
23
Manipur
658
24
Meghalaya
578
25
Mizoram
516
26
Nagaland
70
27
Odisha
2,461
28
Puducherry
309
29
Punjab
4,472
30
Rajasthan
20,688
31
Sikkim
792
32
Tamil Nadu
6,258
33
Telangana
4,745
34
Tripura
1,727
35
Uttar Pradesh
53,959
36
Uttarakhand
5,096
37
West Bengal
17,329
All India
3,31,029
One of the highlights of the vaccination process is a link for downloading the certificate which is also a part of confirmatory SMS sent to the beneficiary post vaccination. The Certificate can also be downloaded by the Vaccinator and District Immunization Officer and handed over to the beneficiary.
Total 27 persons have been hospitalized so far. 0.0005% people have recorded hospitalization against vaccinations. No new hospitalization is recorded in the last 24 hours.
Total 22 deaths have been recorded till date. One New death reported in past 24 hours of a 77 year old Male in Agra, 7 days after vaccination. It was a case of Shock with pre-existing Diabetes.
None of these deaths have been causally linked with COVID-19 vaccination.