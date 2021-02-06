Select Page

Update on COVID-19 Vaccination

Feb 6, 2021 | Health and Wellness

S. No.

State/UT

Beneficiaries vaccinated

1

A & N Islands

125

2

Andhra Pradesh

22,461

3

Arunachal Pradesh

774

4

Assam

13,939

5

Bihar

29,229

6

Chandigarh

360

7

Chhattisgarh

16,103

8

Dadra & Nagar Haveli

130

9

Daman & Diu

100

10

Delhi

8,038

11

Goa

620

12

Gujarat

27,862

13

Haryana

3,174

14

Himachal Pradesh

3,080

15

Jammu & Kashmir

4,378

16

Jharkhand

8,188

17

Karnataka

23,291

18

Kerala

12,992

19

Ladakh

227

20

Lakshadweep

24

21

Madhya Pradesh

1,104

22

Maharashtra

35,172

23

Manipur

658

24

Meghalaya

578

25

Mizoram

516

26

Nagaland

70

27

Odisha

2,461

28

Puducherry

309

29

Punjab

4,472

30

Rajasthan

20,688

31

Sikkim

792

32

Tamil Nadu

6,258

33

Telangana

4,745

34

Tripura

1,727

35

Uttar Pradesh

53,959

36

Uttarakhand

5,096

37

West Bengal

17,329

 

All India

3,31,029

One of the highlights of the vaccination process is a link for downloading the certificate which is also a part of confirmatory SMS sent to the beneficiary post vaccination.  The Certificate can also be downloaded by the Vaccinator and District Immunization Officer and handed over to the beneficiary.

Total 27 persons have been hospitalized so far. 0.0005% people have recorded hospitalization against vaccinations. No new hospitalization is recorded in the last 24 hours.

Total 22 deaths have been recorded till date. One New death reported in past 24 hours of a 77 year old Male in Agra, 7 days after vaccination. It was a case of Shock with pre-existing Diabetes.

None of these deaths have been causally linked with COVID-19 vaccination.

 

 