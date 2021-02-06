Skill Development fund and employment opportunities

The National Skill Development Fund (NSDF),has been helpful in increasing skilling of youth, enabling increased employment opportunities for them. NSDF meets its objectives through National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), which is an industry led ‘Not For Profit Company’ set up for building skill development capacity and forging strong linkages with the market. NSDC acts as a catalyst in skill development by providing funding to enterprises, companies and organizations that provide skill training. It also develops appropriate models to enhance, support and coordinate private sector initiatives. The State/Union Territory-wise number of youths trained under schemes implemented by NSDC from the funds disbursed through NSDF is at Annexure I.
NSDC promotes establishment of model and aspirational skill centres known as Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra (PMKK) for imparting skill training in every district throughout the country. A financial assistance of Rs. 231 Crore has been provided by NSDF to NSDC for setting up of PMKKs. 738 PMKKs have been established till date.
State/Union Territory-wise list of number of youths trained under Schemes implemented by NSDC, from the funds disbursed through NSDF
State / Union Territory
Number of Youths Trained under Schemes
Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY)
Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Projects
Counselling Retraining and Redeployment (CRR) Scheme of Department of Public Enterprises (DPE)
UDAAN Scheme of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)
Pravasi Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PKVY) of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)
Total
Short Term Training (STT)
Special Projects Laboratory (SPL)
Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL)
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
1282
46
90
90
1508
Andhra Pradesh
115217
5746
124047
1733
246743
Arunachal Pradesh
12100
2301
40286
440
55127
Assam
96359
7607
490510
2465
596941
Bihar
219010
5897
220802
11575
230
457514
Chandigarh
6369
916
5044
1370
529
14228
Chhattisgarh
71369
745
24567
8897
305
105883
Delhi
128255
20033
194543
3857
25916
372604
Goa
1292
223
3783
5298
Gujarat
85529
9723
187231
1736
284219
Haryana
255504
12977
224282
2909
11
495683
Himachal Pradesh
46157
5654
39085
1492
92388
Jammu and Kashmir
93940
4005
136952
3225
38942
277064
Jharkhand
60535
2265
181048
21395
2220
267463
Karnataka
113898
12102
272204
2316
667
401187
Kerala
47441
500
161987
4817
214745
Ladakh
2032
142
93
283
2550
Madhya Pradesh
338797
14983
265822
8190
30
627822
Maharashtra
137808
28586
766308
6193
55
52898
991848
Manipur
18072
570
36506
203
55351
Meghalaya
13041
90
12650
336
26117
Mizoram
7846
1182
3291
150
12469
Nagaland
5585
868
12439
898
19790
Odisha
122538
4633
319860
8203
30
455264
Puducherry
6770
115
4714
11599
Punjab
177716
6518
115276
462
299972
Rajasthan
303421
2388
575515
683
315
882322
Sikkim
5087
228
1533
1264
8112
Tamil Nadu
174107
13858
288178
1282
43
1074
478542
Telangana
136594
3571
114208
933
51
255357
Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu
2817
5007
150
7974
Tripura
17752
3268
82332
497
103849
Uttar Pradesh
589880
23579
892354
10138
4358
1520309
Uttarakhand
65920
1060
102353
1080
170413
West Bengal
183442
2848
163742
13293
2550
365875
Total
3663482
199181
6068598
117738
6597
38942
89592
10184130
ANNEXURE II
State/Union Territory-wise list of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras (PMKKs)
S. No.
State / Union Territory
Number of PMKKs
1.
Andaman And Nicobar Islands
1
2.
Andhra Pradesh
24
3.
Arunachal Pradesh
8
4.
Assam
29
5.
Bihar
48
6.
Chandigarh
1
7.
Chhattisgarh
27
8.
Delhi
10
9.
Goa
1
10.
Gujarat
34
11.
Haryana
23
12.
Himachal Pradesh
11
13.
Jammu And Kashmir
20
14.
Jharkhand
24
15.
Karnataka
35
16.
Kerala
19
17.
Madhya Pradesh
52
18.
Maharashtra
43
19.
Manipur
13
20.
Meghalaya
4
21.
Mizoram
2
22.
Nagaland
3
23.
Odisha
30
24.
Puducherry
4
25.
Punjab
24
26.
Rajasthan
35
27.
Sikkim
2
28.
Tamil Nadu
34
29.
Telangana
28
30.
Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu
2
31.
Tripura
4
32.
Uttar Pradesh
87
33.
Uttarakhand
13
34.
West Bengal
43
Total
738