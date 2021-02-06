Select Page

Skill Development fund and employment opportunities

Feb 6, 2021 | Business

The National Skill Development Fund (NSDF),has been helpful in increasing skilling of youth, enabling increased employment opportunities for them. NSDF meets its objectives through National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), which is an industry led ‘Not For Profit Company’ set up for building skill development capacity and forging strong linkages with the market. NSDC acts as a catalyst in skill development by providing funding to enterprises, companies and organizations that provide skill training. It also develops appropriate models to enhance, support and coordinate private sector initiatives. The State/Union Territory-wise number of youths trained under schemes implemented by NSDC from the funds disbursed through NSDF is at Annexure I.

NSDC promotes establishment of model and aspirational skill centres known as Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra (PMKK) for imparting skill training in every district throughout the country. A financial assistance of Rs. 231 Crore has been provided by NSDF to NSDC for setting up of PMKKs. 738 PMKKs have been established till date. 

State/Union Territory-wise list of number of youths trained under Schemes implemented by NSDC, from the funds disbursed through NSDF

State / Union Territory

Number of Youths Trained under Schemes

Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY)

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Projects

Counselling Retraining and Redeployment (CRR) Scheme of Department of Public Enterprises (DPE)

UDAAN Scheme of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)

Pravasi Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PKVY) of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)

Total

Short Term Training (STT)

Special Projects Laboratory (SPL)

Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL)

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

1282

 

46

90

90

  

1508

Andhra Pradesh

115217

5746

124047

1733

   

246743

Arunachal Pradesh

12100

2301

40286

440

   

55127

Assam

96359

7607

490510

2465

   

596941

Bihar

219010

5897

220802

11575

230

  

457514

Chandigarh

6369

916

5044

1370

  

529

14228

Chhattisgarh

71369

745

24567

8897

305

  

105883

Delhi

128255

20033

194543

3857

  

25916

372604

Goa

1292

223

3783

    

5298

Gujarat

85529

9723

187231

1736

   

284219

Haryana

255504

12977

224282

2909

11

  

495683

Himachal Pradesh

46157

5654

39085

1492

   

92388

Jammu and Kashmir

93940

4005

136952

3225

 

38942

 

277064

Jharkhand

60535

2265

181048

21395

2220

  

267463

Karnataka

113898

12102

272204

2316

667

  

401187

Kerala

47441

500

161987

   

4817

214745

Ladakh

2032

142

93

283

   

2550

Madhya Pradesh

338797

14983

265822

8190

30

  

627822

Maharashtra

137808

28586

766308

6193

55

 

52898

991848

Manipur

18072

570

36506

203

   

55351

Meghalaya

13041

90

12650

336

   

26117

Mizoram

7846

1182

3291

150

   

12469

Nagaland

5585

868

12439

898

   

19790

Odisha

122538

4633

319860

8203

30

  

455264

Puducherry

6770

115

4714

    

11599

Punjab

177716

6518

115276

462

   

299972

Rajasthan

303421

2388

575515

683

315

  

882322

Sikkim

5087

228

1533

1264

   

8112

Tamil Nadu

174107

13858

288178

1282

43

 

1074

478542

Telangana

136594

3571

114208

933

51

  

255357

Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu

2817

 

5007

150

   

7974

Tripura

17752

3268

82332

497

   

103849

Uttar Pradesh

589880

23579

892354

10138

  

4358

1520309

Uttarakhand

65920

1060

102353

1080

   

170413

West Bengal

183442

2848

163742

13293

2550

  

365875

Total

3663482

199181

6068598

117738

6597

38942

89592

10184130

ANNEXURE II

State/Union Territory-wise list of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras (PMKKs)

S. No.

State / Union Territory

Number of PMKKs

1.

Andaman And Nicobar Islands

1

2.

Andhra Pradesh

24

3.

Arunachal Pradesh

8

4.

Assam

29

5.

Bihar

48

6.

Chandigarh

1

7.

Chhattisgarh

27

8.

Delhi

10

9.

Goa

1

10.

Gujarat

34

11.

Haryana

23

12.

Himachal Pradesh

11

13.

Jammu And Kashmir

20

14.

Jharkhand

24

15.

Karnataka

35

16.

Kerala

19

17.

Madhya Pradesh

52

18.

Maharashtra

43

19.

Manipur

13

20.

Meghalaya

4

21.

Mizoram

2

22.

Nagaland

3

23.

Odisha

30

24.

Puducherry

4

25.

Punjab

24

26.

Rajasthan

35

27.

Sikkim

2

28.

Tamil Nadu

34

29.

Telangana

28

30.

Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu

2

31.

Tripura

4

32.

Uttar Pradesh

87

33.

Uttarakhand

13

34.

West Bengal

43

Total

738