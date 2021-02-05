“NaiRoshni”, a scheme for Leadership Development of Minority Women is being implemented across India with an aim to empower and instill confidence in women by providing knowledge, tools and techniques for interacting with Government systems, banks and other institutions at all levels. This includes empowerment of the trainee women so that they become independent and confident members of the society. The overall objective of the scheme is to embolden the minority women to move out of the confines of their homes and community and assume leadership roles in society. The scheme provides for six days training programme followed by handholding for a period of one year. The training is provided on various pre-designed Training modules covering issues relating to women viz. Leadership of Women through participation in decision making, Educational Programmes for women, Health and Hygiene, Legal rights of women, Financial Literacy, Digital Literacy, Swachh Bharat, Life Skills, and Advocacy for Social and Behaviourial change. The number of minority women benefitted State wise /UT wise under the scheme is given in Annexure (below).
The Scheme is being implemented through Non-Governmental Organisations empanelled under the NaiRoshni Scheme as per scheme guidelines in force.
While NaiRoshni scheme targets women beneficiaries specifically, other schemes of the Ministry also lay lot of emphasis on minority women. In SeekhoAurKamao (Learn & Earn) Scheme, 33% of the total beneficiaries are women. Similarly in NaiManzilscheme , 30% of the total beneficiaries are women. These schemes help in economic empowerment of the Minority women.
Annexure:
State wise no of trainees trained under the Scheme – Leadership Development of Minority Women (NaiRoshni)
Sr. No
States
Total trainees covered
1
Andhra Pradesh
6500
2
Arunachal Pradesh
625
3
Assam
22175
4
Bihar
9775
5
Chhattisgarh
2700
6
Delhi
4800
7
Gujarat
3900
8
Haryana
1850
9
Himachal Pradesh
500
10
Jammu & Kashmir
2525
11
Jharkhand
5375
12
Karnataka
9700
13
Kerala
5350
14
Madhya Pradesh
41775
15
Maharashtra
6975
16
Manipur
6975
17
Meghalaya
125
18
Nagaland
1700
19
Odisha
6250
20
Punjab
3275
21
Rajasthan
17500
22
Sikkim
400
23
Telangana
1025
24
Tripura
850
25
Tamil Nadu
5200
26
Uttar Pradesh
215275
27
Uttrakhand
10640
28
West Bengal
8475
Total
402215