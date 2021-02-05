“NaiRoshni”, a scheme for Leadership Development of Minority Women is being implemented across India with an aim to empower and instill confidence in women by providing knowledge, tools and techniques for interacting with Government systems, banks and other institutions at all levels. This includes empowerment of the trainee women so that they become independent and confident members of the society. The overall objective of the scheme is to embolden the minority women to move out of the confines of their homes and community and assume leadership roles in society. The scheme provides for six days training programme followed by handholding for a period of one year. The training is provided on various pre-designed Training modules covering issues relating to women viz. Leadership of Women through participation in decision making, Educational Programmes for women, Health and Hygiene, Legal rights of women, Financial Literacy, Digital Literacy, Swachh Bharat, Life Skills, and Advocacy for Social and Behaviourial change. The number of minority women benefitted State wise /UT wise under the scheme is given in Annexure (below).

The Scheme is being implemented through Non-Governmental Organisations empanelled under the NaiRoshni Scheme as per scheme guidelines in force.

While NaiRoshni scheme targets women beneficiaries specifically, other schemes of the Ministry also lay lot of emphasis on minority women. In SeekhoAurKamao (Learn & Earn) Scheme, 33% of the total beneficiaries are women. Similarly in NaiManzilscheme , 30% of the total beneficiaries are women. These schemes help in economic empowerment of the Minority women.

Annexure: