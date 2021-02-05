Beautiful Chinese Qing Dynasty Embroidered Tapestry, Nicely Framed, Brings $12,500 at Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers

A beautiful Chinese Qing Dynasty (1644-1912) or earlier embroidered tapestry, depicting three Buddha figures seated on lotus thrones, sold for $12,500 in an online Estate Fine Art & Antiques auction held January 28th by Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers. The textile was the top lot of the 388-lot auction and was nicely housed in a 37 ¾ inch by 25 ½ inch frame.

“When that Chinese tapestry came through the door, I knew the quality was better than normal,” said Bruneau & Co. president Kevin Bruneau. “However, I wanted to keep expectations low and let bidders make a discovery. The strategy worked. Last auction the same estate consigned two hardstone groupings, which hammered for $6,500 and $7,000. It was a great New York estate.”

Overall, the auction was an eclectic affair, featuring paintings, decorative arts, furniture, jewelry, silver, Asian arts and collectibles, mostly pulled from prominent estates and collections from across New England. Internet bidding was provided by LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com, Bidsquare.com, Auctionzip.com and the Bruneau & Co platform, Bidlive.BruneauandCo.com.

Following are additional highlights from the auction. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium.

A group of more than 50 items relating to fly fishing – including slides, books, a belt buckle and other ephemera, plus a fish drawing signed by artist John Noga – made $4,688. Books included Salmon Fishing by John James Hardy, four books by Lee Wulff (Trout on a Fly, Leaping Silver and two copies of The Atlantic Salmon), and many others – all from a single-owner collection.

“I love the estate auctions because they’re always a learning experience with the range of items we offer,” said Travis Landry, a Bruneau & Co. auctioneer and the firm’s Director of Pop Culture. “It gives you a good indication of what the market is today for antiques. Now I know to always keep an eye out for fly fishing ephemera when picking.”

A collection of 200 original etchings spanning multiple ages, from the 17th-19th century, bound in a leather book and printed in England by W. Lewis, gaveled for $4,375. The book contained original etchings by Rembrandt, Vivares, Theodore Van Kessel, Cornelius Bega, Castiglione, Hollar and others. It was dated (“1835”) and had a small dedication on the front page, in ink.

An original gouache on paper Arctic marine painting by William Bradford (Mass./Calif., 1823-1892), depicting three large sailing vessels between icebergs and frozen waters, with three smaller boats approaching the central ship, changed hands for $4,375. The painting, which measured 7 ½ inches by 10 ½ inches (sight) was artist signed lower right, “Wm. Bradford”.

An historical archive of items pertaining to the Rhode Island Civic Center – including a large collection of photographs attributed to Moe Parenteau, depicting basketball, hockey and landscapes, with a framed photograph of hockey legend Bobby Orr by Ray Lussier, plus a collection of negatives, film newspaper and pamphlets – all from one collection, hit $3,750.

An oil on canvas depiction of an abstracted nude female form seated at a table and gazing out a window by Sacha Tebo (Fla./Haiti, 1934-2004), went to a determined bidder for $2,375. The figurative abstract interior work, measuring 20 inches by 24 ½ inches (sight, less frame), was artist signed by Tebo upper left and came out of the collection of an Uxbridge, Mass. gentleman.

A single-page letter signed by inventor Thomas Alva Edison, penned in ink in 1884 to Charles L. Clarke, the first president of the Edison Electric Company, by Samuel Insull, an American business magnate and Edison’s personal secretary, gaveled for $2,000. The letter was sent out to the stockholders of the company, with regard to Edison’s efforts to change its board of directors.

A large Persian Iznik architectural relief stone tile, 18th century or earlier, with pointed arches and architectural decorations finished in with a light blue glaze, finished at $2,000. The Middle East tile, 11 ½ inches by 14 ¾ inches, was from the collection of a Cumberland, R.I. gentleman.

Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers has several important auctions lined up for the remainder of winter and early spring. They are as follows:

– Estate Fine Art & Antiques auction, online-only, on Thursday, February 25th at 6 pm Eastern time, with over 375 lots of paintings, decorative arts, furniture, jewelry, silver, Asian arts, collectibles. Consignments are still being accepted for this auction.

– Spring Comic, Toy & Pop Culture catalog auction, on Saturday, March 27th, at 10 am Eastern time. This will be an online-only auction, unless the coronavirus has abated. Consignments are still being accepted for this auction.

– Arms & Militaria auction, on Saturday, May 1st, at 10 am Eastern time. This is the inaugural auction of Bruneau & Co.’s newly created Arms & Militaria department, being overseen by director Joel Bohy. Consignments are being accepted for this auction. Inquiries may be emailed to Mr. Bohy at joel@bruneauandco.com.

Bruneau & Co. is currently accepting quality consignments for all of its future auctions, with commissions as low as zero percent. Now would be a good time to clean out your attic. To contact Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers about consigning a single piece or an entire collection, you may send an e-mail to info@bruneauandco.com. Or, you can phone them at (401) 533-9980.

To learn more about Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers and the firm’s calendar of upcoming auctions, please visit www.bruneauandco.com. Updates are posted frequently.

