Stories of Prophets (A.S)- Best Bedtime Stories for Muslim Kids

Darussalam has recently published a book series named “Stories of Prophets (A.S)” for kids that has grabbed the attention of many Muslim parents. The hot-selling book series comprises 15 books and each sharing the story of a Prophet (A.S).

Vibrant colors and appealing illustrations add value to the quality of the book and also help to develop kids’ interest in the story. Many parents have appreciated the effort of Darussalam and regarded it as the best book series they can use as bedtime stories for kids.

Islam has provided us with the ideal role models in the form of the Prophets. The Quran first introduces us to the life of the first man and Prophet, Adam (A.S), and together through the Quran and Sunnah, we have comprehensive information of all the Major Prophets. The only issue is teaching young children about the Prophets in a way that they can easily understand.

Islam has supported all its teachings practically in the form of role models. The best of which is our beloved Prophet (PBUH) and secondly other Prophets عليهم السلام of Islam. Being a Muslim, we believe in the teachings of all Prophets (A.S) and respect them without any discrimination and the same we have to teach to our kids.

The best thing about the book series is its easy and simple language. The language of these books is very simple and very easy to understand and is targeted towards young kids. These short stories for kids are not only enjoyable but also provide useful moral lessons. You can buy the book series from the Darussalam store and order it online.