REVOULTION IN HEALTHCARE

Finding a good doctor and treatment at reasonable rate is always a major task. It is almost impossible to know the details of the fees charged, which puts the patients in great trouble. But now, this will be the passé as patients will be able to compare the prices of different health care services and choose the best suitable one. MEDDCO.COM is India’s first digital pricing online platform, where price transparency is the key. At Meddco we provide platform for healthcare provider to promote their healthcare services with dynamic pricing for treatment and surgical procedure packages, online doctor’s OPD appointment system and health camp promotions. Our website allows user to search for surgical procedure, diagnostic test and other healthcare services amongst various hospital and healthcare provider in and around the location of user to compare the cost of services, compare the quality of services by the user rating/reviews to take informed decision. User can search list of different speciality doctor around their location and book an OPD appointment of specialist doctor in just 5 seconds. Organising free health check up camps is the most effective way to reach out to people and spread the information about the healthcare services provided by the doctor or the hospital. Though such medical camps are frequently organised by the doctors and hospital in most of the cases, the information about such camps do not reach the target audience. These medical camps can be promoted on Meddco. User can search health camp on various specialities in their location on their available dates and Meddco will show listed camps in their location. WHAT ARE OUR OBJECTIVES? Our objective is to unburden people of the difficult task of health care. We believe that our efforts have the potential to change the way everyone views healthcare because every right step takes mankind towards a healthier future. At Meddco, we work hard to ensure that you & your loved ones have a fantastic experience anytime there is a healthcare need. Curing pain should not be a painful affair. A host of healthcare opportunities is just a click away. WHY ARE WE SPENDING MORE ON HEALTH? Lack of quality treatments – The Indian masses, particularly in the rural areas, do not have access to quality medical treatments. Financial constraints and ignorance are the factors which further contribute to quality healthcare. Low Penetration – We have a doctor for each speciality all over India. Health care is a two way affair. Doctors and patients need each other equally. But absence of a reliable online platform, both cannot connect with each other. High Prices of medicines and healthcare services – This factor has remained constant in the healthcare sector over the years. Lack of affordable alternatives – Since all the doctors are not available on a common online platform, people have no option for affordable treatment options to compare due to lack of awareness. Meddco is a solution to all the excessive spending on health treatments. Online doctor appointment booking is not a new concept in India but the major challenge in online appointment aggregator are the size of database which means the number of doctors available on their platform whose appointments can be booked via website. Meddco.com is one such platform that has been working tirelessly to add maximum number of doctors of various specialities across all the cities of India who are available for the user for online appointments with ensuring minimal waiting time by enabling both doctor and patient a direct communication. Meddco.com has more than 1,80,000 doctors enlisted on the system which is almost one of top size aggregators for doctors appoints available in India. One of the core services of Meddco is finding the price of various treatment available near to their location in various hospital and help user to compare the treatment or diagnostic price before choosing the service. At present meddco.com is having more than 2,50,000 such affordable health packages listed of more than 2000+ treatment specialities. Meddco.com is the largest aggregator of the healthcare service provider with around 16000+ service providers PAN India. Core objective of meddco.com is to deliver transparency to the user so the trust between healthcare providers and user grows to a optimal level by bringing price transparency to the healthcare industry. Meddco.com has over 1,80,000 doctors listed from over 1000 Indian towns and cities, with comprehensive coverage from the metros of Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune and another tier 1 cities.