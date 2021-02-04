Rehabilitation Schemes for Ex-Servicemen

Following Resettlement schemes are run by Directorate General Resettlement (DGR) to provide resettlement opportunities to Ex-Servicemen (ESM) of three Armed Forces Services.

Placement Assistance through on-line registration at DGR- Directorate General Resettlement (DGR) sponsors Ex-Servicemen to various Govt organizations, Public Sector Undertakings, Corporate Houses, Private Sector, Central Para Military Forces etc based on their requisition for re-employment of ESM.

DGR Sponsored Security Agency Scheme- The DGR empanels/sponsors ESM run Private Security Agencies, and State ESM Corporations for providing security guards to various CPSUs, Corporate Houses, Private Sector Undertaking etc.

Management of CNG Station by ESM in NCR- Desirous ESM (O)s registered in the scheme are sponsored on receipt of requisition from IGL (New Delhi) & MNGL (Pune).

Allotment of BPCL/IOCL COCO Outlets Pan India- ESM (Officer)/JCO who is registered with DGR and has not availed any other benefit is sponsored for the COCO outlets in the state of choice given by ESM (Officer) based on Oil Company's requisition.

Allotment of Mother Dairy Milk Booths and Fruit & Vegetable (Safal) Shops in NCR- The ESM register for Milk/SAFAL(Fruit and Vegetable) booths separately and give multiple choice of zones for the purpose of areas where booths are required.

Allotment of Regular LPG Distributorship- War Widows/Dependents of those who died in war, war disabled/disabled on duty while serving in operational area, widows/dependents of those who died in harness due to causes attributable to or aggravated by Military Service and ex-servicemen disabled in peace due to causes attributable or aggravated by Military Service are eligible.

LPG Agency under Rajiv Gandhi Gramin LPG Vitrak (RGGLV) Scheme- War widows/dependents of those who died in war, war disable/disabled on duty while serving in operational area widows/dependents of those who died in harness due to causes attributable to or aggravated by Military Service and ex-servicemen disabled in peace due to causes attributable to or aggravated by Military Service are eligible.

Retail Outlet Dealership (Petrol/Diesel)- War Widows/Dependents of those who died in war, war disabled/disabled on duty while serving in operational area, widows/dependents of those who died in harness due to causes attributable to or aggravated by Military Service and ex-servicemen disabled in peace due to causes attributable to or aggravated by Military Service are eligible.

DGR ESM Employment Seminars/Job Fairs- A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in 2014 between DGR and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) with the aim to generate employment opportunity for ESM in the corporate sector. Based on the MoU, ESM Job Fairs have been organized with the help of CII. These Job Fairs are conducted at a suitable venue where the suitably identified ESM are provided to the corporate employers based on the openings offered which matches with the skills of the ESM.

ESM Coal Loading and Transportation Scheme- The Scheme is administered on the basis of MoU between the Coal India Ltd (CIL) and DGR.

Coal Tipper Attachment Scheme- This scheme is linked with the ESM Coal loading and transportation scheme.

Tipper Attachment Scheme for War Widows and Disabled Soldiers- War Widows up to age of 65 and disabled soldiers having 50% or more disability are also allowed to enroll for this scheme.

As many as 2,21,180 Ex-Servicemen, Widows/Disabled ESM have benefitted under different schemes of resettlement since 2015.

Director General Resettlement (DGR) Schemes are based on vacancies in PSUs, subsidiaries of Coal India Limited, Indraprastha Gas Limited/MNGL & Mother Dairy. Once the vacancies are released to DGR by the concerned agencies, they are utilised fully.

This information was tabled in a written reply by Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Shripad Naik to a question asked by Shri Jugal Kishore Sharma in Lok Sabha today.