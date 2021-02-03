Rashtrapati Bhavan to Re-Open for Public viewing from Feb 6th

Visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan, which was closed due to COVID-19 since March 13, 2020, will re-open from this Saturday i.e. February 6, 2021 for the public. It will be open on Saturdays and Sundays (except on government holidays). Visitors can book their slots online by visiting website https://presidentofindia.nic.in or https://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in/.

As earlier, a nominal registration charges of Rs 50/- per visitor will be levied. To maintain the social distancing norms, three pre-booked time slots at 1030 hrs, 1230 hrs and 1430 hrs have been fixed with a maximum limit of 25 visitors per slot. During the tour, visitors have to follow COVID protocols such as wearing of mask, maintaining social distance etc.