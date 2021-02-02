Writer Information featured in Consultants of the year 2020 for Hospital Management Solutions by Silicon India Magazine.

Writer Information, a leading enterprise solutions and services provider,was recently featured in ‘Consultants of the year 2020’ for Hospital Management Solutions by Silicon India Magazine. The award was in recognition of Writer Information’s integrated bouquet of solutions and services in the healthcare category.

Healthcare systems are under constant strain to provide best in class services with limited resources at their disposal. A recent analysis of data from multiple institutions has pointed out an alarming gap in the availability of trained personnel and medical equipment to combat medical emergencies / pandemics successfully. The onus is on the healthcare industry to quickly adopt innovative and futuristic technologies to bridge this gap. RPA, Big Data, and AI are various automation systems which have found their way into today’s Hospital Information Management Systems.

Speaking on the occasion, Satyamohan Yanambaka, CEO, Writer Information, said, “Our innovative approach in offering a integrated bouquet of solutions and services enable healthcare institutions to manage the end-to-end data lifecycle management, covering all modules to execute disparate hospital systems. When healthcare institutions partner with us, most of their needs are fulfilled at one place. Writer Information is thus a one stop shop for the healthcare sector to provide better patient care."