Centre permits 100% Seating in Cinemas from February 1

Few days after the Ministry of Home Affairs introduced that theaters throughout India can raise sitting from the existing 50 %, the Information and also Broadcasting Ministry on Saturday evening said that theaters will certainly be enabled to run at complete capability beginning February 1.

These new standards will certainly bring in alleviation for theater proprietors and also exhibitors and also filmmakers that have actually been lengthy waiting for to launch their movies in movie theater halls.