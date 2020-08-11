Mattress Market Manufacturers, Suppliers and Top Companies

The global mattress market reached US$ 30.3 Billion in 2019. Looking forward, the market is further expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2020-2025. As per the analysis by IMARC Group, the top mattress companies are introducing customization options to allow customers to modify the thickness, firmness and size of the mattress according to their height, weight and other dynamics. Besides this, with the rising environmental concerns, manufacturers have started utilizing natural raw materials, such as wool, natural latex and organic cotton, for producing mattresses that are eco-friendly and free from chemically processed components.

The market is primarily being driven by the rapid growth in real estate and healthcare sectors across the globe. Owing to the increasing construction of residential complexes, there is a significant rise in the demand for various home furnishings, such as mattresses, pillowcases and bed linens. Furthermore, growing instances of back and posture-related problems caused by uncomfortable sleeping surfaces is also providing a boost to the market growth. Consequently, there is widespread adoption of airbeds, waterbeds and foam-based mattresses that offer superior comfort through even distribution of pressure and body weight, thus allowing the spine to relax while sleeping. Additionally, product innovations, such as the introduction of organic and customizable mattresses, are acting as another growth-inducing factor. Manufacturers are utilizing natural and environment-friendly raw materials, including wool, natural latex and organic cotton for the production of mattresses that are free from chemically processed components. Other factors, including rapid urbanization and aggressive promotional activities by manufacturers, along with the development of the online retail channels, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 44.0 Billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

