Gong Cha Announces A New Store In New Jersey With Buy 1 Get 1 Free On Select Items

New York, USA – Gong Cha is pleased to announce that its Montclair bubble tea store, NJ location is now open! And esteemed customers can quickly enjoy the buy 1 get 1 free promo on select items. The new Montclair, New Jersey store is here with an excellent selection of fresh boba tea flavor for the New Jersey community to enjoy.

Located in 343 Bloomfield Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042, the Grand opening with a buy One Get One Free offer on the top 10 drinks! Gong Cha’s franchise from all over the world is becoming popular in recent years.

It’s not surprising as many people have testified on how the company has been able to put a smile on their faces by serving varieties of delicious bubble tea combo.

Gong Cha has different arrays of flavor, which customers can order in the new franchise. They include the honey lemon slush, strawberry lemonade with strawberry peal, honey lemon green tea, and more.

With over 50 different beverage options available, including Pearl milk tea, taro milk tea, strawberry green tea, lemon watermelon, and milk foam tea. Customers can customize their drinks according to their preferences.

Varieties of toppings like tapioca balls are available to make the bubble tea order more refreshing. Customers are also allowed to control the sugar level of their tea. “Our customers won’t but love this New Jersey location. We have also packed different flavors selections that are unique and delicious. ”

“We invested our finance, expertise, and knowledge in ensuring the community of Montclair enjoy one of the best bubble tea in the world.” According to Achal Lamba, president and owner of Gong Cha. Gong Cha, with headquarter in New York, manufactures bubble tea with various flavor options.

Some of the most common of them are the mango slush with mango jelly and the milk tea with chewy bubble. The new New Jersey franchise has its location in a beautiful environment with lots of attractive decorations. Customers can also hang out in a dedicated joint and sip their favorite boba tea combo.

“Our goal is to ensure that our ingredients remain the best in the market. Expect more bubble tea combo soon.”

About Gong Cha

Originated from Kaohsiung Taiwan, Gong Cha, inspired by the word “tribute tea for the emperor,” is a popular manufacturer and seller of bubble tea in the United States and over the world.

Gong Cha has several franchises in different locations across the U.S, U.K, and Canada. The goal of the company is to serve delicious, freshly prepared bubble tea to its customers. Their bubble tea combines various delicacies, including fruits, topping, and other natural creative combos. Gong Cha bubble tea stores serve boba tea that is continually refreshed every four hours.

Contact

For more info on Gong Cha bubble teas, and flavors, including questions and inquiries, get in touch with:

Anchal Lamba

626-203-5741

inquiries@gongchausa.com

https://www.gongchausa.com/

75 West 38th Street,

Greater New York City Area

New York, NY, USA