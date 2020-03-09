How To Remove Mold From Carpet Answered By Buford Carpet Cleaning Company

Safe-Dry, a Buford carpet cleaning company, recently created a guide for readers who are looking for information on how to remove mold from carpet. In addition to being an unsightly problem, mold can also cause health concerns and should be remediated as soon as possible.

Carpets can get moldy due to the presence of contaminated water, which may occur if a pipe in your home bursts, or if the humidity levels in your home are too high. Mold creates a stain on your carpet, taking away from the beauty of your rooms. It also may cause health concerns, particularly if anyone in your family has trouble breathing. It can lead to asthma attacks, lung infections, and more, making it important to remove quickly. If you notice mold on your carpet, a professional will take the following steps to remediate the issue.

First, a professional carpet cleaner will use a steam cleaner for an initial base cleaning. This prepares the carpet for the next stage of cleaning, during which a deep cleaning solution will be applied to the affected area. This solution needs to sit undisturbed for at least 15 minutes in order for it to soak into the carpet. Following this, the steam cleaner will be used again to remove as much moisture as possible from the carpet. Finally, your carpet cleaner will thoroughly dry the carpet to discourage the mold from reappearing. To maintain your results, carefully monitor the humidity levels in your home, and contact a professional right away if you spot more mold to help prevent its spread.

Though it’s possible to clean minor mold incidences yourself, hiring a professional carpet cleaner can save you time and money. It ensures that the job is done correctly the first time and decreases the likelihood of mold remaining in your carpet or reappearing. Safe-Dry uses a proprietary allergy- and child-safe formula for all of its cleaning services, ensuring the health and safety of your family at all times. Speak to the team at Safe-Dry for more information about hiring a professional carpet cleaner for mold removal. The company can be contacted online at https://www.1800safedry.com/ or by phone at 770-206-7177. Safe-Dry’s Buford office is located at 4365 Commerce Drive #6033, Buford, GA 30518.

