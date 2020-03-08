Arayspay Focuses on Fastest and Safer Cashless Payment for CBSE Schools in India

The payment gateway market is projected to be $1.71 billion in 2025. Arayspay offers the fastest payment solution with low commissions for businesses and education sectors.

In a few years from now, the world will become a cashless society. There are many advantages to moving to a cashless society. The advantages include lower crime, less money laundering, easier currency exchange, and less time & cost associated with handling paper money.

As the government in India pushes for cashless payment, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed affiliated schools to collect school fees only through online payment or non-cash mode. In turn to the cashless school series, Arayspay, one of the fastest India’s payment gateways, is focusing on the 22,582 CBSE Schools for online fee collection in India. According to the company representative, Arayspay is a faster and simpler solution to get paid or send payment through diverse payment modes, including credit card, debit card, QR, UPI, net banking and popular wallets such as FreeCharge, JioMoney, Airtel Money, Mobikwik, Ola Money and PayZapp.!

As a cashless payment provider, Arayspay has been developed to anticipate the growing payment gateway market, which is projected to be $1.71 billion in 2025. Arayspay is developed with many features to give convenience to receive or send payment with low commissions. The features include a payment gateway that allows users to send and receive payment on the same day with a low commission. Additionally, the users can make a page link or QR code, and this feature allows merchants to collect payment without a website. Arayspay is a flexible payment gateway, and the systems can be integrated with Woocommerce, WordPress, Php, java, Magento & many more.

Arayspay is designed to be a simpler solution for education collecting fees from students. Registering with Arayspay is easy and free of cost. Visit https://arayspay.com/arayspay/education.html to register your institute or college. Follow the steps, after registering as a member, users can create a payment link through the Arayspay dashboard. Now, parents, students, and guardians will get a link on their mobile number and email. They can make a payment with many payment methods such as Debit card, Credit card, Net-Banking, UPI, Wallet, and Paytm.

“Arayspay is offering a simpler and safer payment. We are excited to become the fastest payment solution with the lowest cost for business people and education in India.“ Sunil Sharma Arayspay co-founder.

About Arayspay

Arayspay is the fastest payment gateway with a low charge in India. Arayspay strives to provide the best solution for online businesses or merchants to get payments on the same day with the lowest charge rate compared to the competitors. The company only charges as low as 1.99%+1 INR. Arayspay is a company that was founded with like-minded people who are enthusiastic in developing a payment gateway that gives benefits to business people and education in India. For more information, please visit https://arayspay.com/