WP Engine Services Reviews from Market Experts

WP engine specializes in VIP managed WordPress hosting. WP Engine is an ideal choice for those looking for hassle-free premium WordPress hosting. Read our expert WP Engine review to see if it’s the right choice for you.

Let’s Start about WP Engine :

Founded in 2010, WP engine is relatively new to the hosting world, but they’ve wasted no time in earning a stellar reputation. Serial entrepreneur Jason Cohen started WP Engine when he saw a need for specialized WordPress hosting due to the rising popularity of WordPress.

WP engine only offers managed WordPress hosting. There are five different plans available: Startup, Growth, Scale, Premium, and Enterprise.

All plans include unlimited data transfer. The plans differ based on:

• number of WordPress installs

• traffic volume (number of visits per month)

• disk storage amount

Premium and Enterprise plans include custom server environments.

WP Engine includes some unique features for WordPress users that most hosts don’t offer, or charge extra for. These special features include:

• Git version control

• Staging: instantly create a copy of your site for testing

• Easily transferable installs from free to paid accounts

• Option to move to PHP 7, the latest version of PHP

we found that WP Engine offers the most advanced and comprehensive managed WordPress hosting features.

Advanced and Modern Security Features:

WP Engine also offers a number of premium security features. The WordPress core is automatically updated to the latest version for you. WP Engine thoroughly tests any major core updates before upgrading their customers. They have a proprietary intrusion detection and prevention system to block any DDoS attacks, brute force attacks, JavaScript/SQL-injection attacks and more.

They also partner with third-party security firms to conduct regular code reviews and security audits. Your security is guaranteed, so if you get hacked WP Engine will fix it for free.

Highly Active Customer Support Service:

WP Engine has a support team of over 100 WordPress experts. They boast over 97% customer satisfaction with thousands of customer interactions per day.

Support is available 24/7 via live chat for all customers. Phone support is available 24/7 with all plans except for the Personal plan. If an issue can’t be immediately resolved via chat or phone, the support staff will create an internal support ticket for you.

Enterprise customers get access to 24/7 ticket support via email. Premium and Enterprise customers receive a consultative one-on-one onboarding experience as well.

WP Engine also has a dedicated Customer Experience Operations team. They work to continually improve the WP engine customer experience.

CDN Feature:

WP Engine offers a CDN in partnership with MaxCDN, making their hosting even faster. CDN is included for free with all WP Engine hosting plans which is a huge benefit and cost-saving.

WP Engine Money Back Guarantee:

WP engine offers a generous 60-day money-back guarantee. If you’re not happy with their service, you can cancel your account within the first 60 days and receive a full refund.

The guarantee applies to the Personal, Professional, and Business plans only.

Some Other Extra Features Over Other Hosting Providers:

• Security – WP Engine keeps your site protected with many advanced security features that other hosts don’t offer.

• Fast Loading Times – Servers are optimized just for WordPress, everything is cached at the server level, and you get access to their CDN.

• Reliability – WP Engine’s proprietary front-end layer system can handle traffic spikes easily without slowing down your site.

• WordPress Expert Support – WP Engine’s entire support staff is comprised of trained WordPress experts.

• Rave Reviews – WP Engine is an incredibly popular host that gets great reviews from many customers for their reliability and excellent customer service.

WP Engine Performance Tests

we created a WordPress website on WPEngine. Using the default Twenty Seventeen theme we filled the website with dummy data including media and images. This way our test site looked and behaved like an actual average WordPress site.

For More Details about WP Engine Contact us: Contact@expresstechsoftwares.com