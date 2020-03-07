Since 2012 AICT PVT LTD is in a mission to Shape Future of Engineering Students

Durgapur, West Bengal March 7, 2020:

AICT PVT LTD, is one of the pioneer software training institutes in Durgapur conducting training, internship program along with placement assistance.

The company is a well-recognized name not only in Durgapur but also in Kolkata due to its array of technical courses like Java, PHP, Python, Robotics, Machine Learning, IoT, Digital Marketing, Autocad for B.TECH, BCA, MCA, M.TECH students. AICT is partnered with Microsoft, Autodesk and having top-class professionals having 10+ years of experience.

AICT PVT LTD has a separate software segment that mainly deals with software development, mobile application development, web design & development. Time by Time we organize free workshops, seminars on topics like Machine Learning, IoT, Digital Marketing, Robotics which have good demands in the market.

Mr.Krishna Kumar the founding member of AICT PVT LTD says in a recent event Organised by Bengal College of Engineering and Technology that ” We understand the difficulties of the students passing out from the tech colleges. Due to a lack of proper infrastructure at a certain point in time after passing college, the knowledge they acquire remains insufficient to work in the professional field. So, we have decided to introduce a technical training session for these students so that they can gain command of the industry.” He further adds, “As the town of Durgapur was not developed previously and lack of job scope, many meritorious students were forced to move away from their native place. But we have been able to solve this problem. Working professionals, as well as students, are getting an opportunity to work with us and staying in the native place.”

The organization since its year of the establishment has successfully delivered 2000+ students from different colleges, institutes not only from Durgapur but also in Kolkata and it’s suburb area. AICT PVT LTD truly able to create a niche for itself in the realm of software training institutes.