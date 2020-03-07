Polar Leasing Company, Inc. to Demonstrate Refrigeration Rental Solutions at the 2020 RFMA Annual Conference

The Polar Leasing Company will be showcasing walk-in refrigeration rentals as well as emergency storage solutions at the 2020 RFMA Annual Conference. The event runs from March 8-10 in Denver, Colorado at the Gaylord Rockies Resort.

Fort Wayne, IN – Polar Leasing Company, Inc (http://polarleasing.com/) announces that company representative, Adam Spisak, will be showcasing seamless fiberglass walk-in cooler and freezer rentals at the 2020 Restaurant Facility Management Association (RFMA) Annual Conference. The event takes place March 8-10 at the Gaylord Rockies Resort in Denver, CO. Visit booth 703 for information on Polar Leasing rental walk-in refrigeration and freezer units as well as emergency cooler and freezer rentals.

About Polar Leasing

With both long and short-term storage solutions available, Polar Leasing specializes in temporary freezer rentals, refrigerator rentals, and portable warehousing. Designed around the specific needs of the rental market, every Polar Leasing unit is built to the highest quality standards, with a patented seamless fiberglass design. With hundreds of distribution depots nationwide and thousands of rental units available, Polar Leasing offers the largest electric freezer and refrigeration fleet in North America. To find a Polar Leasing depot near you, or for more information, call 877-674-1348, visit www.polarleasing.com or stop by booth 703.

Contact

Polar Leasing Company, Inc.

(877)-674-1348

Email: info ( @ ) polarleasing dot com

Website: www.polarleasing.com

Blog: polarleasing.com/about/news/

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/PolarLeasingCo

Twitter: ( @ ) Polar_Leasing

Facebook: www.facebook.com/PolarLeasingCompany