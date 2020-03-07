Nigeria : Top 3 Blogs to Watch (in 2020) – Rumours Blog , Linda Ikeji’s Website and The Nairaland Forum

Story :

Who are the Number One (Five Star) Bloggers in Nigeria (Naija) ?

Who are the Top Bloggers in Nigeria (Naija) ?

Who are the Best Bloggers in Nigeria (Naija) ?

Who are the Most Influential Bloggers in Nigeria (Naija) ?

Who are the Most Successful in Nigeria (Naija) ?

Who are the Funniest Bloggers in Nigeria (Naija) ?

Who are the Most Hilarious Bloggers in Nigeria (Naija) ?

Who is the #1 Blogger in Nigeria (Naija) ?

Who is the Top Blogger in Nigeria (Naija) ?

Who is the Best Blogger in Nigeria (Naija) ?

Who is the Most Influential Blogger in Nigeria (Naija) ?

Who is the Most Successful Blogger in Nigeria (Naija) ?

Who is the Funniest Blogger in Nigeria (Naija) ?

Who is the Most Hilarious Blogger in Nigeria (Naija)

Rumours Blog

Never in the History of Modern Nigeria has there ever been such a Major Culture Shock , in such a Highly Conservative (African) Country.

The Memes , Captions , Cartoons and Punch-Lines are Absolutely Hilarious ; albeit not necessarily in the Very Best of Etiquette or Decorum.

According to (the rather reserved) Dr (Mrs) Aisha Buhari (Nigeria’s Beautiful First Lady and Senior Wife of the President , General Muhammadu Buhari GCFR) who regularly features on the Website : ‘Rumours Blog simply came out of Nowhere , without Pedigree , or Respect , or Provenance , or Notice ; and unilaterally took it upon itself to transform me into an International (Social Media) Sensation.’

Others , in Nigeria , However , have not been so kind ; as they regularly complain that there are too many Controversial Issues which are frequently given too much prominence ; most especially in terms of LGBT Issues.

Whatever the Case : Rumours Blog is definitely a Real Breath of Fresh Air , and it is therefore Highly Recommended for all those of a (Particularly) Liberal Disposition.

It is (furthermore) a very good resource for Actors , Musicians , Job-Seekers , Fashion Gurus , Property-Hunters , Holiday Travel Teams (Tourists) and Business Opportunities (etc).

There is also an Online (Medical Doctors) Clinic , a Money Transfer Service , a Classifieds Corners ,a Dating Section , a Car Sales Showroom ; and Lots More ! Website Address : https://r-u-m-o-u-r-s.blogspot.com Position / Ranking : #1 (Number 1) Rating : 5 Stars (Out of 5)

Linda Ikeji’s Blog

Nigeria’s Pretty Young Billionaire , Dr Linda Ikeji , needs no introduction whatsoever.

She is the Number One Face of Nigerian Blogging, and the Undisputed Queen of (High Level) Celebrity Gossip.

Madam Linda Ikeji (aka Mama Jayce) : We Publicly Hail Thee.

Website Address : https://www.lindaikejisblog.com

Position / Ranking : #2 ( Number 2)

Rating : 5 Stars (Out of 5)

Nairaland

Is it a Blog ?

Is it a Website ?

Is it a Forum ?

Only Time Will Tell.

Whatever the Case : Nairaland is (most) definitely one of the Most Successful (Grassroots) Media Organizations in the History of Nigerian Networking.

Website Address : https://www.nairaland.com

Position / Ranking : #3 (Number 3)

Rating : 5 Stars (Out of 5)

CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL OF THEM !

Source : International Collaboration Committee (Re : 2020 Naija News Blog Awards) Office of the State Counsellor of Biafraland Government of Biafra

https://www.govt.africa/

