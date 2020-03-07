CaratLane – A Tanishq Partnership: launches 18th store in Delhi NCR.

Gurugram:- CaratLane – A Tanishq Partnership, India’s leading omnichannel jeweller today announced its expansion in Delhi NCR with the launch of its 3rd store in Gurugram. Strategically located at JMD Regent Arcade Mall which will cater to areas like DLF Phase 2 and 4 and will provide an unparalleled jewellery experience to Gurugram customers. CaratLane’s retail expansion has been accelerated throughout the year and with the launch of this store, the brand now has 86 stores across India.

The new CaratLane store offers over 1000 unique designs. Each of these designs has a compelling story to it which is sure to wow the customers. Be it the evergreen Butterfly collection or the exquisite Ombre collection, CaratLane has always innovated the design offerings for its beloved customers. As a brand that is on the path to democratizing jewellery buying in the country, CaratLane also endeavors to be a seamlessly omnichannel brand. Customers can browse the jewellery online and then check the touch and feel of the jewellery at the new store in Gurugram.

Speaking about the occasion, Mithun Sacheti, the Founder and CEO of CaratLane said, “Since the launch of our first store in Gurugram, our experience has been nothing short of extraordinary. We are overwhelmed by the response we have received from our customers in Gurugram. This city is important for driving the retail growth in the country and we are happy to have chosen to add one more CaratLane store in Gurugram. The store is designed with features that provide a hassle-free and delightful shopping experience for all our customers.

CaratLane has continued to expand its retail footprint by opening a series of stores during the last 8 years in the country. This new store in Gurugram is another step forward in the direction to provide people with its wide range of jewellery and to create more than just an experience for the customers. To sweeten the experience for the CaratLane customers, there is also a Flat 20% off on Diamond Prices of all designs, exclusively at the new Gurugram store.