WATCH HARDIK MEHTA’S KAAMYAAB WITH MUBI GO, AS PART OF A MUBI SUBSCRIPTION, STARTING TOMORROW

6th March, Mumbai: Curated streaming service MUBI has announced that its MUBI GO film of the week, starting March 6, is the Indian Hindi-language drama KAAMYAAB, from award-winning director Hardik Mehta.

The film is directed and written by National Award winner Hardik Mehta and is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Drishyam Films.

Starring Sanjay Mishra (ANKHON DEKHI, MASAAN, GOLMAAL) and Deepak Dobriyal (OMKARA, TANU WEDS MANU, DABANGG 2), the film is the directorial feature debut for Mehta and received its world premiere at Busan International Film Festival 2018.

The film tells the story of an actor named Sudheer (Sanjay Mishra) who realises that years after his retirement, he retired on the verge of accomplishing the unique record of landing 500 roles as an extra in Bollywood. He decides to come out of his retirement to try and win his final 500th role.

With MUBI GO, members receive one complimentary ticket every week to watch new releases, hand-picked by MUBI, at PVR Cinemas across India. Previous film selections have included PARASITE, LITTLE WOMEN, THE INVISIBLE MAN, 1917 and more since its launch in November 2019.

While MUBI members can find MUBI GO in their existing subscriptions, new members can subscribe now at an introductory price of Rs 199 for three months.

What to watch: KAAMYAAB

Where: PVR Cinemas via the MUBI GO app

When: Starting Friday, March 6, 2020

How: MUBI subscription