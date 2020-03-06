Rajasthan Tourism – Guideline Published for 2020

Today, as the world tourism is getting huge hits from Novel Corona Virus effect and restricting fearless movements of tourist across the globe. However, here in Jaipur, companies like Jaipur Tempo Traveller are preparing themselves for the upcoming Tourist Season of 2020.

As of last month, the company has already launched its campaign to attract tourists from all over the world and today they have published information page on Rajasthan Tourism. According to officials, they are eyeing to see a large proportion of tourist coming to the state from the mid of the year and preparing to host them at their best.

The company was founded in 2017 under the Start-Up India campaign and from last two and a half years they are growing their roots in the tourism sector of Rajasthan. Major services offered by the company are still Travel Support and Tour Planning but they are likely to engage in Hotel Booking from next year.

The published guide on Rajasthan Tourism provides an overview of “Rajputana History and its role in the construction of tourism in Rajasthan”.