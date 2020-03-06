Divine Solitaires celebrates with dazzling solitaire offer at Alankar Jewellers, Patna

Divine Solitaires launched its sparkling B1G2 solitaire jewellery exhibition at Alankar Jewellers on 19th February, 2020 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their association. Ms. Elli AvrRam graced the event with her presence and addressed the guests about her experience with diamonds.

A press conference was held at the Alankar Jewellers’flagship store in Patna and was addressed by Mr Jignesh Mehta,Founder & Managing Director, Divine Solitaires, Mr Manish Gupta, Director, Alankar Jewellers and Mr Mohinish Gupta, Director, AlankarJewellers. The exhibition will go up to 24thFebruary, 2020.

Divine Solitaires, the first solitaire brand in India, specialises in solitaires and solitaire jewellery. Since its establishment in 2006, the brand has introduced some breakthrough innovations such as a123-parameter quality guarantee, a Nationwide Standard & Transparent Price List, the Divine Solitaires mobile application and a Solitaire Price Index. They are present in more than 160 stores across 82 cities in India and have also reached out to consumers in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Nepal.

Patna, the capital city of Bihar has always had a very rich heritage that is reflected in its art, culture and also its gold and diamond jewellery designs. The modern population of the city is deeply drawn towards the exquisiteness of the jewellery and relates better with diamonds and solitaires because of their contemporary appeal and versatility.

Alankar Jewellers has the reputation of being the topmost jeweller in Patna. Serving a customer base since 1949, they have earned the trust and the confidence of their clientele through a variety of high-quality jewellery and their ability to smoothly cater to their customers’ needs. The beauty of their jewellery comes from their ability to give attention to every detail.

Mr Jignesh Mehta said to press, “Our association with Alankar Jewellers has always been very fulfilling. In the 10 years that we have worked together, we trust their expertise and are glad to be with them. Patna is a place where we can see plenty of consumers who are eager to try solitaire jewellery. We truly hope they enjoy this solitaire jewellery exhibition.”

Mr Manish Gupta, Director, Alankar Jewellers added, “Along with great quality, we also stand by the trust that our consumers place in us. For a brand like ours that has been here for the last sixty years, our consumers’ preference is always our priority. We have seen that Divine Solitaires has best quality solitaire jewellery with complete transparency in pricing.”

“Like most other girls, I, too, simply love diamonds. You can wear them wherever you want, at any point in time. The diamond is only as beautiful as its quality. And finding really great quality diamonds is a task, most of the time. When I heard about Divine Solitaires and saw their solitaire jewellery, I was simply amazed at their beauty,” she said.