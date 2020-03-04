Reliable Agency for Quick Turkish Residence Permit 2020

Foreigners who want to stay longer in Turkey can apply for Turkish Residence Permit 2020. iResidence is a consultant and service agency in Turkey that can accomplish a Turkish Residence Permit Process easier.

Foreigners who have lived in Turkey for tourism purposes with sticker Visa or e-Visa, Visa-exempt and have no plans to leave the country or stay longer, might want to consider applying for Turkish Residence Permit 2020. The permit will waive the need to renew visas, residence, and work permits. As well as, there is no condition to purchase property in Turkey. Best of all, citizenship regulation in Turkey allows foreigners to have dual citizenship. They can also maintain their original nationality besides having dual citizenship.

Turkish Labor Law gives foreigners the right to work in Turkey by obtaining a Turkish Residence Permit And Work Permit from the Ministry of Labor and Social Security (MLSS). The decision to grant a permit is influenced by market needs for foreign workers and certain criteria regarding the general plan of the country. There are many benefits for non-Turkish/foreigners to have Turkish Residence Permit For Citizenship, among them are: they can open a Turkish bank account, getting a Turkish driver license, work at an international level company, search future business opportunity, work and retire with government social security and pension, as well as medical protection. Non-Turkish who have Turkey Residence Permit And Citizenship might buy a home, real estate, or property in Turkey with no condition applied. They have the same rights as Turkish Residence in general.

There are six types of Turkish Residence Permit For Citizenship (Short-Term Permit) issued by Directorate General Migration Management, such as Tourism Residence Permit, Medical Residence Permit, Real Estate Residence Permit, Student Permit, Family Residence Permit, and Foreigner Work Permit. The permits issued have different functions and purposes. It is exceptional for Turkey Residence By Property Purchase. Foreigners who purchase property in Turkey over $250,000 USD, they shall qualify for instant Turkish citizenship, passport, and National ID the e-kimlik. To get benefits by applying Turkish residence permit and longer stay in Turkey, a non-Turkish can apply for the Turkey Residence Permit Tracking provided by consultant and service agency such as iResidence.

