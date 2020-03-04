NIIT Foundation organizes A Felicitation Event for the Beneficiaries, Trainers and NGO Partners of The Jaadu Ginni Ka – Financial Literacy Program

– The event was a mix of speeches, success stories, experience sharing and certificate distribution

New Delhi, February 26, 2020: NIIT Foundation, a not-for-profit education society organized a Felicitation ceremony for the beneficiaries, trainers and NGO Partners of the ‘Jaadu Ginni Ka’ Financial literacy Program in New Delhi on the 26th of February 2020.

The event was a mix of speeches, success stories, experience sharing and certificate distribution. The key highlight was when the Chief Guest – Mr. Gaurav Arora, PS to the Hon’ble MP Shri Gautam Gambhir from East Delhi Constituency gave an address note at the event. Beneficiaries sharing their experience of the training program was also very memorable. Each of the beneficiaries and trainers who have completed the training were awarded with certificates at the event.

NIIT Foundation and Vodafone Foundation have been working together on this project titled “Jaadu Ginni ka” that aims at providing financial literacy and awareness among underprivileged sections of society across India. This event was organized to celebrate the impact of the program and congratulate the beneficiaries who have benefitted from the program.

The event was an opportunity to showcase the partnership of NIIT Foundation and Vodafone Foundation’s flagship program – Jaadu Ginni Ka that has developed a curriculum on financial literacy and is providing training to help participants from underprivileged sections of society to develop an understanding of financial practices and be empowered to apply them in their daily life using simple technology.

Many key stakeholders including Mr. P. Balaji- Director, Vodafone Foundation, Ms. Aparna Srivastava- Founder, Guiding Souls, Mr. Pratik Kumar- Founder, Sashakt Foundation, Mr. Anshuman Atroley- AGM-CSR, Vodafone Foundation, Mr. Deepak Kumar- Transgender Activist, Ms. Aparajita- CEO, Gautam Gambhir Foundation, senior representatives from NIIT Foundation, school principals, NGO partners, beneficiaries and trainers were present at the event.

“Financial Literacy is critical for making wise financial decisions when handling life’s contingencies. The Jaadu Ginni Ka program supported by Vodafone Foundation is enabling the beneficiaries, especially the youth and women, to easily understand their financial priorities and thereby better manage their finances” – Ms. Sapna Moudgil, Director, NIIT Foundation.

About NIIT Foundation

NIIT Foundation (NF) is a not-for-profit education society set up by the promoters of NIIT in 2004. Its mission is to positively impact the underprivileged of the country through educational initiatives and employability skill development programs. To achieve this, NF runs various grassroots initiatives in partnership with other corporates. We set up skill development centres in urban and rural areas that offer placement support to all eligible students. We provide digital and financial literacy programs. We also install Hole-in-the-Wall Learning Stations to bridge the digital divide. In addition, NF supports other NGOs to build their capacity. NF has been delivering projects ranging from customized CSR solutions as per partner requirements, school programs, college collaborations, community initiatives and digital empowerment, which are mandated as per Section 135 of companies act 2013. The projects reach out to a wide range of beneficiaries from the age group of 6 to 60 years olds.

