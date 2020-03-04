Code and Copy Presents: www.c-market.co.za, the one-stop online shop!

At the end of 2019 and the start of 2020, Code&Copy received a number of requests from our clients seeking additional laptops, monitors and various computer goodies. It was at that point we decided that perhaps there was a way we could provide our clients with a platform to get the tools they required for their business. Code&Copy, a digital marketing agency based in Cape Town, took a leap and created our very own online shop. At this moment C-Market was born.

Originally designed just for the clients of Code&Copy, in March of 2020, we decided to open doors to the public, allowing C-Market to grow at an alarming scale. At a cost much cheaper than our leading competitors, C-Market boasts a wide range of products with a daily growing database from simple pens and pencils to Gaming Computers so powerful, NASA could use them. The platform offers regular monthly specials, featured products, such as 1st-gen gaming consoles and 4k Televisions available from all popular brands.

Here are some more points of service you can expect from our new C-Market Platform:

Quick and easy to use payment gateway

Trusted brands

1-week delivery anywhere in South Africa

Easy to navigate website

Live chat support

Warranties on all big-ticket items

Fair returns policy

Order tracking

Further discounted rates for Code&Copy clients

Custom product sourcing

Branded products for corporate gifting (Coming soon)

Whether you’re a client of Code&Copy or not, check out our new www.c-market.co.za online store for the best deals in computers, tech, gadgets, stationery and so much more. C-Market is a product of Code and Copy (pty) ltd. based in Cape Town, South Africa. Learn more about the Agency at www.codeandcopy.org or check out our portfolio at www.codeandcopy.org/why-use-code-copy.