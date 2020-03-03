SCHOLARSHIPAUDITIONS.COM ANNOUNCES SOAR PROGRAM

Nashville, Tennessee (webnewswire) March 3, 2020 – ScholarshipAuditions.com, the premier online scholarship and recruitment platform for high school performing arts students, is proud to announce the selection of 24 schools for the SOAR Scholarship Program. The SOAR Program is an initiative to provide free access to the college recruitment platform to 100 Schools of Challenge. Designated award recipient schools are provided a complimentary 3-year membership for every performing arts student in the school. The SOAR Program is endorsed and supported by three leading organizations whose long-standing commitments to music education are unmatched; Music for All, The Midwest Clinic and the Music Education Alliance.
“The mission of ScholarshipAuditions.com is to connect talented students to colleges and reduce the cost of education. Access to higher education transforms lives and supports communities where these talented students are located, and we are honored to have the opportunity to donate our platform and our systematic resources to these students and schools.” says Dr. Randall Bayne, founder and CEO of ScholarshipAuditions.com.
School award recipients as of February 24, 2020 include:
University High School – Irvine – California
William C. Overfelt High School – San Jose – California
Mundy’s Mill High School – Jonesboro – Georgia
Apalachee High School – Winder – Georgia
Elbert County High School – Elberton – Georgia
Martha Ellen Stilwell School of the Arts – Jonesboro – Georgia
Stephenson High School – Stone Mountain – Georgia
Berkmar High School – Lilburn – Georgia
Bourbon County High School – Paris – Kentucky
George Rogers Clark High School – Winchester – Kentucky
Harrison County High School – Cynthiana – Kentucky
Glenpool High School – Glenpool – Oklahoma
Burke High School – Charleston – South Carolina
Saluda High School – Saluda – South Carolina
Dobyns-Bennett High School – Kingsport – Tennessee
Andy Dekaney High School – Houston – Texas
Bellaire High School – Bellaire – Texas
Cypress Creek High School – Houston – Texas
Cypress Park High School – Cypress – Texas
Fossil Ridge High School – Fort Worth – Texas
Klein Forest High School – Houston – Texas
Klein High School – Klein – Texas
Roma High School – Rio Grande City – Texas
Spring High School – Spring – Texas
For more information, visit ScholarshipAuditions.com. Contact info@scholarshipauditons.com or call 615-393-6116 for other inquiries.
###