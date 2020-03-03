SCHOLARSHIPAUDITIONS.COM ANNOUNCES SOAR PROGRAM

Nashville, Tennessee (webnewswire) March 3, 2020 – ScholarshipAuditions.com, the premier online scholarship and recruitment platform for high school performing arts students, is proud to announce the selection of 24 schools for the SOAR Scholarship Program. The SOAR Program is an initiative to provide free access to the college recruitment platform to 100 Schools of Challenge. Designated award recipient schools are provided a complimentary 3-year membership for every performing arts student in the school. The SOAR Program is endorsed and supported by three leading organizations whose long-standing commitments to music education are unmatched; Music for All, The Midwest Clinic and the Music Education Alliance.

“The mission of ScholarshipAuditions.com is to connect talented students to colleges and reduce the cost of education. Access to higher education transforms lives and supports communities where these talented students are located, and we are honored to have the opportunity to donate our platform and our systematic resources to these students and schools.” says Dr. Randall Bayne, founder and CEO of ScholarshipAuditions.com.

School award recipients as of February 24, 2020 include:

University High School – Irvine – California

William C. Overfelt High School – San Jose – California

Mundy’s Mill High School – Jonesboro – Georgia

Apalachee High School – Winder – Georgia

Elbert County High School – Elberton – Georgia

Martha Ellen Stilwell School of the Arts – Jonesboro – Georgia

Stephenson High School – Stone Mountain – Georgia

Berkmar High School – Lilburn – Georgia

Bourbon County High School – Paris – Kentucky

George Rogers Clark High School – Winchester – Kentucky

Harrison County High School – Cynthiana – Kentucky

Glenpool High School – Glenpool – Oklahoma

Burke High School – Charleston – South Carolina

Saluda High School – Saluda – South Carolina

Dobyns-Bennett High School – Kingsport – Tennessee

Andy Dekaney High School – Houston – Texas

Bellaire High School – Bellaire – Texas

Cypress Creek High School – Houston – Texas

Cypress Park High School – Cypress – Texas

Fossil Ridge High School – Fort Worth – Texas

Klein Forest High School – Houston – Texas

Klein High School – Klein – Texas

Roma High School – Rio Grande City – Texas

Spring High School – Spring – Texas

For more information, visit ScholarshipAuditions.com. Contact info@scholarshipauditons.com or call 615-393-6116 for other inquiries.

###