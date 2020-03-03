CMP Slurry Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019 to 2029

The global CMP slurry market is set to thrive at a robust CAGR of 8% during 2019 – 2029, according to the projections of a new study by FactMR. Leading manufacturers of CMP slurry are prioritizing product innovations and capacity expansion to capture an extended base of end-use industries.

“Increasing necessity of tunable slurries with lower defectivity and high oxide removal rates will support the demand for CMP slurries,” says the Fact.MR report.

FactMR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the CMP Slurry market, presenting historical demand data (2014-2018) and forecast statistics for the period of 2019-2029. The study divulges essential insights on CMP Slurry on the basis of product (aluminum oxide, ceramic, cerium oxide, silica and others) and application (silicon wafers, optical substrates, disk-drive components, and other microelectronic surfaces) across six major regions.

CMP Slurry Market: Key Findings

Aluminum oxide will remain preferred material, accounting for a value of US$ 1.47 Bn in 2029.

Cerium oxide CMP slurry will display a substantial growth rate; silicon wafers will remain a lucrative application segment.

Multilayer characteristics and tech advancements will generate new opportunities in the industry.

Maximum opportunities for market players abound in Asia Pacific (excluding Japan).

CMP Slurry Market: Key Driving Factors

Tech advancements in terms of fabrication and semiconductor processes will prominently drive CMP slurry market.

Advent of technology and device architecture such as 3D packaging, and 3D FinFETs continue to bolster demand for CMP slurry.

Heightening sales of semiconductor devices remain a prominent factor driving the growth of CMP slurry market.

Emergence of new materials such as tungsten and copper drive the development of application-specific CMP slurries, pushing market growth.

