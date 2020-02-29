Best Study Material for NEET 2020

Ever thought that you could actually have chance for a free trial of a book before actually buying it?

About NEET

NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) is a national level entrance exam for the degrees of MBBS or BDS in private as well as government institutes in India. The National Testing Agency conducts this examination.

The syllabus is prescribed as per the Medical Council Of India (MCI). The pattern of questions for NEET is based on the NCERT textbooks of the subjects chemistry, Physics, Biology for the classes 11th and 12th. You need to familiarize with the syllabus in order to ensure a high NEET score. The syllabus that needs to be covered is vast and the competition is at n all time high.

Therefore, referring to the best of study material is of paramount importance. You need to keep the following points in your mind:

You need to be familiar with the syllabus.

Attempt as many mock tests as possible.

Your basics need to be on your finger tips.

Never stop trying.

Choose the best and the most relevant study material for preparation.

Disha Publication understands all your needs for NEET preparations.

Importance of the NEET score

Admission to all government as private institutes is determined on the basis of the NEET score. Cut-off is declared along with the NEET result declaration.

Cut-off is calculated on basis of the following factors:

No. Of appearing candidates

Difficulty level of the exam

Overall performance of the candidates who attempted the exam

Things to keep in mind

The NEET score is valid for 3 years from the date of the result declaration.

The NEET score can also be used to pursue undergraduate medical courses abroad (in this case too the NEET score is valid for 3 years).

