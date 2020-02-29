Are India’s top Youtubers Bhuvan Bam and Ashish Chanchlani are friends or foes

Are India’s top YouTubers Bhuvan Bam and Ashish Chanchlani friends or foes?

Are India’s top YouTubers Bhuvan Bam and Ashish Chanchlani friends or foes? Known for tickling your funny bone, BB and AC make you laugh out loud each time they perform. But ever imagined what it would be like when both come together? Their latest photograph, clicked during the shooting of a short film, produced by VMate as part of #VMateAsliHolibaaz campaign, depicts what happens when country’s top YouTubers get captured by the shutterbug.

One photograph, showing both the YouTubers sitting on a bench, has become viral and being shared by netizens across all social media platforms. The photograph was shared on Instagram by Ashish Chanchlani with a caption, “Not two youtubers, but just two good friends chit-chatting.

In less than 24 hours, the Instagram post by the comedian garnered more than 8.85 lakh likes. While some referred to the two YouTubers in the photograph as ‘(Narendra) Modi-(Donald) Trump’, some of their followers termed them as ‘Karan Arjun’, equating it with the Bollywood film starring superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Link – https://www.instagram.com/p/B9CNa-EFm6Y/

Besides their fans, YouTube India also took to Instagram to laud the two artists. The comment by youtubeindia official handle read, “Alt Caption: Just 2 legends looking at the best fans ever!”

The fans did not confine themselves from just hailing the YouTubers. One of their fans went on to state that the duo formed “asli Jodi (real team)”, terming the likes of Deepvir (Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh) and Virushka (Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma) as “overrated”.

The photograph of the two has been shared in the run up to #VMateAsliHolibaaz campaign, as part of which they feature in a short Holi film. And going by the response to the photograph, which is breaking the internet, the makers can be rest assured about the success of the film.